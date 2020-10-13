Saints in talks about Hosting their Home Games at LSU's Tiger Stadium

Reports from Adam Schefter via Saints Vice President of Public Relations and Communications Greg Bensel have New Orleans in talks with LSU to host several of their home games for 2020. According to Bensel, the NFL is aware the organization has discussed this contingency plan with the university's leaders.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has denied the Saints the opportunity to host a limited number of fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for home games because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Governor Bel Edwards has partially moved to Phase 3 for some businesses, and there is a possibility of broadening for more businesses and churches to operate at limited capacities.

What does mean for the City of New Orleans if the Saints leaves for Baton Rouge? The maneuver by the organization will pressure the Cantrell administration. The mayor has not caved to unpopular public opinions in the past. However, this places her and the fans of the Saints at a crossroads.

LSU's Tiger Stadium is a larger venue and can hold 102,321 attendees. It's ranked third in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in size and fifth largest stadium in the NCAA and the world's eighth-largest stadium.

Saints News Network will have more information on the Saints and LSU collaboration to host games in Tigers Stadium.

New Orleans is 3-2 for the 2020 season after a thrilling 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Saints are in their bye week and will return in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers and former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on October 25th in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.