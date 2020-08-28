SI.com
Saints News Network
Saints to sign CFL Standout LB Wynton McManis

Following the cancelation of the 2020 CFL season, an agreement between the league and the CFL Player’s Association allowed players to opt out of their contract to pursue other opportunities. Former Memphis LB Wynton McManis has found his next opportunity as he is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints following a tryout on Thursday. The news, first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, gives New Orleans another look at LB depth after releasing Nigel Bradham earlier this week.

McManis, 25, enters the NFL for a second time after a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, playing in two games. The Memphis native had a breakout season in 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders. In his third CFL season, McManis collected 95 total tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games. McManis’ value also carries to special teams, where he led the CFL in special teams tackles in 2018, just a year before becoming a full-time starter.

The Stampeders star is just the latest CFL defensive star to join the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have signed notable CFL stars, Delvin Breaux, Adam Bighill and Erik Harris over the past half-decade. Breaux and Bighill have since returned to the CFL, while Harris has spent the past three seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Following the signing of McManis, the Saints roster is now full at 80 players. However, DL Jalen Dalton is expected to head to injured reserve, which would open up another roster spot for the Saints. The New Orleans Saints open up the 2020 NFL Season on September 13th as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

