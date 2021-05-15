Sports Illustrated home
Saints Transactions: Rookie Minicamp, May 14

The New Orleans Saints organization made several roster moves on the first day of rookie minicamp in 2021.
Saints Training Camp

Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announce the New Orleans Saints have officially signed Sutton Smith and Deuce Wallace.  

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

 NEW ORLEANS

  •   Smith, Sutton, LB - Northern Illinois
  •   Thompson, Bryce, DB - Tennessee 
  •   Wallace, Deuce, DB - Louisiana-Lafayette
  •   Winston, Easop, WR - Washington State 
  •   Woods, Lawrence, DB - Truman State

The club waived undrafted rookie defensive backs, Eric Burrell and Trill Williams, from the roster.

Both players are a surprise move.  They were projected to compete for roles in the Saints' defensive backfield and special teams unit.

DB Bryce Thompson, WR Easop Winston, and DB Lawrence Woods signings were mere formalities.

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Burrell, Eric, DB - Wisconsin (Failed Physical)
  •     Williams, Trill, DB - Syracuse (Failed Physical, Partially Guaranteed Contract)

Saints Transactions: Rookie Minicamp, May 14

