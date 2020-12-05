Saints Transactions: Saturday Roster Moves in Week 13

NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Saints Transactions:  Rankins Returns and Saturday Roster Moves in Week 13

The New Orleans Saints make several roster moves on Saturday in preparation of their Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
The New Orleans Saints have announced several roster moves in preparation for their game against the 4-7 Atlanta Falcons tomorrow afternoon. 

Already without quarterback Drew Brees, on injured reserve, on Friday the team declared DE Marcus Davenport, CB Janoris Jenkins, LT Terron Armstead, WR Marquez Callaway, and WR/RB Ty Montgomery OUT for Sunday's game.

Here are the seven roster moves that the Saints announced for Saturday December 5, 2020.

  • Placed WR Marquez Callaway (knee) on injured reserve;
  • Activated DT Sheldon Rankins from injured reserve;
  • Elevated WR Juwan Johnson from practice squad (Covid-19 related);
  • Elevated G/C Will Clapp from practice squad (Covid-19 related);
  • Elevated DE Anthony Zettel from practice squad (standard activation);
  • Elevated WR Tommylee Lewis from practice squad (standard activation);
  • Signed CB Grant Haley from practice squad.

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for all breaking New Orleans Saints news.

