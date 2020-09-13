Week 1: Bucs vs Saints Game Day Live Blog
Week 1: Bucs vs Saints Game Day Live Blog on the Saints News Network.
Game Day : Week 1 Saints Inactives from John Hendrix
The New Orleans Saints are almost ready to do battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as their Week 1 matchup is nearly here. Here's a look at the team's inactive report for Sunday.
New Orleans Saints Inactives:
- 12, WR Marquez Callaway
- 26, CB P.J. Williams
- 51, C/G Cesar Ruiz
- 53, LB Zack Baun
- 92, DE Marcus Davenport
- 99, DT Shy Tuttle
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives:
- 4, QB Ryan Griffin
- 15, WR Cyril Grayson
- 18, WR Tyler Johnson
- 39, CB Parnell Motley
- 49, OLB Cam Gill
- 64, G Aaron Stinnie
- 94, DL Khalil Davis
First Quarter Notes
SCORE: Bucs-7, Saints-0
Saints Ball
- Bucs won the coin toss.
- Brees to Taysom Hill for the first play of the game.
- Saints stopped at their 46 yd line.
Bucs Ball
- Bucs take over with Brady.
- Malcolm Jenkins pass interference to extend Bucs possession.
- Lattimore called for PI. Ball at 16 yd line.
- Brady sneaks for Bucs touchdown.
(7:30) T.Brady left guard for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
Saints Ball
- Murray for Saints first down
- 4th & 3 NO 43
- New Orleans has not thrown to Michael Thomas in the game.
Bucs Ball
- Saints defense create a 3 and out.
- Saints take over. 1st & 10 NO 36
Saints Ball
- 1st & 10 NO 36