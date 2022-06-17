Saints and RB David Johnson Unable to Reach Terms on a Contract

New Orleans does not look like they'll be adding veteran RB David Johnson after a workout earlier this week.

Running back David Johnson will apparently not be in a New Orleans Saints uniform this fall. According to Johnson's Twitter account, the two sides were unable to come to terms for a contract after the team’s mini-camp earlier this week.

Via Twitter

Johnson, 31, visited with Saints officials on Monday and remained at team facilities to work out with the team during mini-camp. He will apparently remain a free agent after spending the last two years with the Houston Texans.

A third-round pick out of Northern Iowa by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft, Johnson has 4,047 rushing yards and 273 receptions for 2,758 yards and 57 total touchdowns over a seven-year career. His high point was in 2016 with Arizona, when he had 1,239 rushing yards and 80 catches for 879 yards and 20 total scores.

After a season-ending injury in the opening week of 2017, Johnson bounced back to have 940 rushing yards in 2018. He was traded to the Houston Texans after just 715 yards from scrimmage in 2019. In two years with the Texans, Johnson managed only 919 rushing yards and 65 catches for 539 yards and nine combined scores.

The Saints have dynamic RB Alvin Kamara as their starter and focal point of the offense. However, Kamara was arrested for a February incident in Las Vegas that could result in a league suspension this season. Veteran Mark Ingram is a capable backup, but will be going into his 12th season.

There is little proven depth behind Ingram with undrafted rookie Abram Smith along with Devine Ozigbo and Tony Jones Jr., two other undrafted players that have a combined 86 NFL touches between them.

