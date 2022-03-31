Skip to main content

Shy Tuttle Signs RFA Tender

Shy Tuttle is officially back for the Saints in 2022, as he's signed his RFA tender.

The Saints will officially have Shy Tuttle in the mix for 2022. He's signed his restricted free agent tender, according to Thursday afternoon report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tuttle was issued a Right of First Refusal tender on March 16, which is worth $2.433 million this season. Deonte Harty was the other player the Saints used a RFA tag on, with him receiving a second-round tender.

Tuttle is instantly tied to one of the funniest and craziest Saints plays in franchise history with his interception of Matt Ryan on Thanksgiving and a further insult to injury through a stiff arm that came shortly afterwards. He started in 15 game for the Saints in 2021, notching a career-high 48 tackles. He should be the favorite to pair alongside David Onyemata going into the new season.

It's worth noting, but Bob Rose looked at the defensive tackle draft options that could be appealing for the Saints earlier. Both Georgia defenders Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis were two that could be a good upgrade for Ryan Nielsen's defensive line.

Count me among the majority who believe that the Saints will, and should, select a wideout with their first-round choice. Both Georgia tackles are projected to be off the board by the time New Orleans picks at Number 18. If either are available, the Saints could pull another draft day shocker.

New Orleans also brought back Albert Huggins and Jalen Dalton this offseason, and signed the versatile Kentavius Street to compete with Malcolm Roach, Christian Ringo, and Braxton Hoyett.

