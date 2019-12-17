4 Downs: Four Major Storylines From the Saints Obliteration of the Colts

The New Orleans Saints decimated the Indianapolis Colts on a Prime Time stage 34-7 in front of a national Monday night football audience. The Saints were in control from the opening whistle, forcing Indianapolis into a quick 3-and-out on the opening drive. Reserve running back Dwayne Washington would partially block the ensuing Indianapolis punt to set up the New Orleans offense in Colt territory. The Saints offense would then take over the game, riddling the beleaguered Indianapolis defense while the Saints’ own defense stifled any opportunity for the visitors to stay in the contest. Here are some key takeaways from the Saints’ Monday night domination.

1. Saints add secondary help

Oct 27, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) defends Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans made news prior to the game when they signed free agent cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the roster. Jenkins, who had been released by the New York Giants earlier this week, adds another Pro Bowl talent to the New Orleans secondary that had been inconsistent over the last month. The 31-Yr old Jenkins brings a big play element to the Saints secondary. He has 22 interceptions and 8 defensive touchdowns over his eight year career. That includes 4 interceptions this season, while giving up just 53.8% completion percentage and 3 touchdown passes.

2. A New Orleans defensive revival

0Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) defends a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) in the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports00

The Saints defense was smarting after giving up 48 points to the San Francisco 49ers last week and struggling at home against the Carolina Panthers two weeks before that. The unit bounced back in a big way against the Colts despite missing starters Marcus Davenport, Sheldon Rankins, Kiko Alonso, and Vonn Bell with injuries. New Orleans held the Colts to just 86 first half yards and 205 for the game while limiting Indianapolis to only 3/12 on third down opportunities. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett would complete only 5 of his 15 first half throws and finish with only 165 passing yards for the game.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson stepped in for Vonn Bell at strong safety and led the team with 8 tackles, including 3 for loss. Demario Davis provided blanket coverage on tight end Jack Doyle, knocking down three passes and pressuring Brissett on a few key blitzes. Marshon Lattimore held a hobbled T.Y. Hilton without a reception under his coverage. The Saints were a mere four minutes away from their first shutout in 43 games and their first home shutout since December 16, 2012.

3. The Michael Thomas Watch

Dec 16, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass with one hand during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY

Thomas pulled in all 12 of his targets Monday night for 128 yards and a score. It was his ninth game of over 100 yards receiving this season and eighth game with at least 10 receptions this year. His season total now sits at a franchise record 133 catches for 1,552 yards. Thomas is now only 11 receptions away from the NFL single season record, as he continues to re-write the league record books for receiving production in just his fourth season.

4. The incomparable Drew Brees

Speaking of records, Brees added another two to his lengthy Hall of Fame resume’. He completed a five yard scoring strike to tight end Josh Hill on the first drive of the third quarter to bring his career touchdown pass total to 540, vaulting past Peyton Manning into first place on the NFL passing touchdown list.

Brees would have 307 yards passing and 4 touchdowns on the night. He completed 29 of his 30 passes for the game, a 96.7% percentage that set another league mark. Brees finished the game with 22 consecutive completions, his career best and just three short of another league record.

Drew Brees has 21 touchdown passes and only 4 interceptions in the seven full games he’s played this season, completing 75.8% of his passes and throwing for over 300 yards five times. His consistent brilliance over a nineteen year NFL career has made him one of the best football players in the 100-Yr history of the National Football League, with yet another hallowed league record falling at the feet of the great one.