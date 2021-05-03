Terron Armstead on the Sidelines of SWAC Championship Game

New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead was on the sidelines of the 2021 SWAC Championship game supporting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Terron Armstead was spotted on the sidelines at the 2021 SWAC Championship game, supporting his alma mater, the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Before the Pro-Bowl left tackle was drafted by New Orleans and served as protector of Saints quarterbacks Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill, and Jameis Winston, Armstead made a name for himself at UAPB.

Armstead is one of the top NFL players from an HBCU program. ESPN's Jay Walker, announcing the contest with Tiffany Greene, ranked Armstead second behind Colts' star linebacker Darrius Leonard. Terron took minor offense with Walker and told him that he's been in the league longer and at a high level should have him ranked at #1 on Walker's list.

Unfortunately, no HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) football player was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. A first in many years and Jackson State University's head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was displeased.

I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted. Deion Sanders on Instagram

New Orleans drafted Armstead in the 3rd round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was a backup until starting in the final two games of the 2013 regular season. Armstead's intelligence, strength, and athletic ability propelled him to become a top left tackle in the NFL.

In the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, New Orleans selected offensive tackle Landon Young from the University of Kentucky. Young adds depth at the tackle position behind Armstead, Ramczyk, and Hurst.

He restructured his contract with New Orleans on March 16, a day ahead of the NFL free-agency period. According to Spotrac, "Armstead will earn a base salary of $1,120,000 and a restructure bonus of $9,847,500 while carrying a cap hit of $8,299,375 and a dead cap value of $20,180,000."

Terron Armstead will become a free agent in 2022 after nine seasons in New Orleans. Spotrac projects a four-year, $95,820,796 contract with an average salary of $23,955,199 for Armstead if he hits the market in free agency for 2022. (Spotrac)