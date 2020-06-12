"We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor, and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him." - Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

Matt James, 28, was named the next star of ABC’s “The Bachelor” Friday Morning. James is used to the spotlight, starring at WR for Wake Forest’s Football program from 2010 to 2014. After going undrafted in 2015, the Raleigh, NC native, received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints.

The former Demon Deacon WR was also in Carolina's 2015's rookie mini-camp. The Panthers cut James before the start of the 2015 preseason.

Bachelor & Bachelorette fans should see a connection with James and former football player contestants. Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up on the Bachelorette last season, is a friend and former Wake Forest teammate of James. Cameron and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, have spent time with James in recent months. The two prior contestants have helped their friend, James, prepare for the show.

In his Wake Forest career, the 6'5" James finished with 48 rec, for 458 yards and 0 TDs. During his senior campaign, James collected a career-high 40 receptions for 401 yards. James concluded his college career with just two games of 60 or more yards receiving, 9 rec for 87 yards @ Duke, and 5 for 60 yards against Gardner-Webb.

