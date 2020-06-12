Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

The Bachelor, Matt James, was in Saints 2015 Rookie Mini-Camp

BtBoylan

"We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black Bachelor, and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him." - Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. 

Matt James, 28, was named the next star of ABC’s “The Bachelor” Friday Morning. James is used to the spotlight, starring at WR for Wake Forest’s Football program from 2010 to 2014. After going undrafted in 2015, the Raleigh, NC native, received an invitation to rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints.

The former Demon Deacon WR was also in Carolina's 2015's rookie mini-camp. The Panthers cut James before the start of the 2015 preseason.

Bachelor & Bachelorette fans should see a connection with James and former football player contestants. Tyler Cameron, who finished as the runner-up on the Bachelorette last season, is a friend and former Wake Forest teammate of James. Cameron and former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, have spent time with James in recent months. The two prior contestants have helped their friend, James, prepare for the show.

In his Wake Forest career, the 6'5" James finished with 48 rec, for 458 yards and 0 TDs. During his senior campaign, James collected a career-high 40 receptions for 401 yards. James concluded his college career with just two games of 60 or more yards receiving, 9 rec for 87 yards @ Duke, and 5 for 60 yards against Gardner-Webb.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terron Armstead is focused on protecting our community by building Youth Centers

Saints LT Terron Armstead is an example of being a Saint "On and Off" the playing field in the NFL. Armstead is constructing a community service center in Cahokia, IL. He plans to build a similar center in New Orleans, LA.

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

Versatility is the key for talented Saints DB's like the Jenkins' and Williams' Bros., Lattimore, CGJ, and more in 2020

New Orleans defensive backs combine versatility with talent in hopes of befuddling opponents in 2020.

Bob Rose

Saints Alumni: USC ends its disassociation with Reggie Bush

Former New Orleans Saints RB Reggie Bush has been reinstated by University of Southern California, ending a 10-year disassociation.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Notes & Quotes: Spike, Shaq, Jameis, Reggie, & Saints Defensive Coaches (6/10/20)

The New Orleans Saints organization has been in the spotlight over the past week in the sports world. They have had two high-profile guest speakers in Spike Lee and Shaquille O'Neal to address the team.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan

Michael Thomas partners with RIP Medical Debt for $2M in medical debt relief

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas has partnered with RIP Medical Debt to relieve over $2.3 million of medical debt for 1,025 New Orleans residents.

Dr.C

by

BtBoylan

Deuce McAllister: "Brees' apologies were sincere"

Former New Orleans Saints RB Deuce McAllister joined Sirius XM NFL Radio to discuss his thoughts on Drew Brees' comments and apology.

BtBoylan

by

Petpeave

"Don't Let the Media Divide You!" Shaq's message to the New Orleans Saints team

Shaquille O'Neal shared words of encouragement & unity to the New Orleans Saints during a virtual team meeting last week.

BtBoylan

A Fast Start to 2020 is Imperative for the Saints Championship Hopes

New Orleans must take advantage of an overlooked edge to sprint out of the gates in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

Footballfan55

Former Saints LB Vilma joins Fox as NFL Game Analyst

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Jonathan Vilma has joined Fox Sports as an NFL game analyst.

BtBoylan

by

Footballfan55

Saints Built for Continued Success for Life After Brees

Whoever the next New Orleans Orleans quarterback is will have enormous expectations to live up to, but will inherit a talented roster built for sustained success.

Bob Rose

by

Dr.C