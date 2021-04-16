Watch: Thomas Morstead Booms a Punt, posts "I'm Back!"

Free agent and former New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead has two videos showing that he still has power in his legs after playing through injury in 2020.

Morstead was at one of Kohl's professional kicking camps. Kohl's was created to help high school athletes to showcase their kicking, punting, and long snapping talents to college programs.

Thomas wrote on his Instagram account, "I'm back!" Last season was the most difficult of my professional career. Getting hurt before the season really set me back. I've been working my ass off to get back to the form that I expect of myself. Thank you to @kohlskicking for providing the platform to compete with some of the @nfl ‘s best young specialists. I’m incredibly excited for the journey ahead."

On April 10, the NOLA Gold rugby team invited Morstead to kick the season-opening kick at the Gold Mine. He solidly launched a boomer!

New Orleans decided to move on from Morstead during their cap-saving project this offseason. Morstead gave an emotional farewell address to the Saints organization, press, and Who Dat Nation. He will always be beloved and recognized as the best punter in franchise history.

His most renowned kick wasn't a punt, but it was "Ambush" in Super Bowl XLIV. After halftime, the onside kick caught the Indianapolis Colts off-guard, and safety Chris Reis recovered the young rookie punter's kick. It was a success and turned the Saints' momentum as they claimed their first Super Bowl title, 31-17.

New Orleans selected Morstead in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was selected to one All-Pro and one Pro Bowl roster. The steady pro punted 692 times for 32,190 yards at a 46.5 yard/punt average. Second-year punter Blake Gillikin will take over as the New Orleans Saints punter in 2021.