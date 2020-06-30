Saints News Network
Vilma wins job with Fox via a "Zoom Game-Calling Interview" - Part 1

Kyle T. Mosley

Former New Orleans Saints great, LB Jonathan Vilma, met with the media via video conference call to discuss his new role at Fox Sports, the current and past Saints teams, and his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vilma had a meeting with the Fox executives during Super Bowl 54 in Miami, FL, where he discussed his time with ESPN and the future opportunity to call football games. The talks for March 2020 were momentarily placed on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fox  finally connected and gave him one day to prepare to call a past NFL game via Zoom. This call was his interview, and they liked how he performed with veteran sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports. The intriguing part of this process was both Vilma and Burkhardt were offsite and had not worked together before the video call.   

Vilma was asked by reporters how was the experience calling a game via video call.

"It was definitely different because you don't get the energy from your partner." He continued by saying, "So Kevin Burkhardt was my partner for the interview. And that was probably the hardest part. I wasn't able to get the vibe or the energy off him, read his body language. Fortunately, Kevin, he's awesome...he made it very, very easy for me. I think that was probably the biggest difference. So, I look forward to actually doing it live with somebody and then actually being able to interact in person when it's time to call games," said Vilma.

Vilma was the first-round selection of the New York Jets in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was the Miami Hurricanes star ILB. During his rookie season in the NFL, Vilma was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. New Orleans was suffering at the MLB position and needed leadership. Vilma fell out of favor with the New Jets after changing their defensive scheme and coaching staff. Saints GM Mickey Loomis brokered a deal to bring Vilma to New Orleans in 2008. The following season, the team won Super Bowl 44 with a much-improved defense under the leadership of Jonathan Vilma. During the 2009 season, he tallied 110 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 INTs.

Their star linebacker was attempting to rebound from several leg injuries. New Orleans decided not to renew Vilma’s contract and allowed him to test free agency. Vilma officially announced his retirement and was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame on December 6th, 2015.

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Yeah, he will be in the booth possibly calling our games now.

Bob Rose
Bob Rose

Editor

One of the New Orleans Greats! Wish he was still on the field

