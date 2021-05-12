Week 1: Packers at Saints Odds in Flux without Brees and Rodgers

Oddsmakers betting odds are in flux for the Green Bay vs. New Orleans contest in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Season opener with or without Aaron Rodgers suited up to play.

The reigning NFL MVP has been adamant in his stance to leave the Packers organization.

Regardless of the Packers' attempts to address and reassure Rodgers of his many concerns, he hasn't budged.

Will New Orleans face Jordan Love at quarterback for the Packers. Love is the team's former first-round pick in 2020. His draft choice has been a main ingredient in Rodgers' stew of discontent for the Packers organization and general manager, Brian Gutekunst..

THE ODDS IN LIMBO

The oddsmakers in Vegas are not budging as well. New Orleans opens as a 2.5 point favorite, but official odds haven't been released - no over-under and money lines.

The impact of Aaron Rodgers can be credited to the holdout on betting numbers.

Last season in Week 3, Rodgers and the Packers visited New Orleans and defeated a Drew Brees' Saints team, 37-30. The over-under was 51.5 points and money line was Packers +155, Saints -175, per CBS Sports.

Another element of uncertainty for oddsmakers is the starter at quarterback for the Saints. Jameis Winson and Taysom Hill will compete for the starting position during training camp.

Multiple sources have confirmed New Orleans will play on Thanksgiving for the fourth straight season. The Saints will welcome the Buffalo Bills, a team fresh off a 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

Another featured contest will be in Week 13 on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (which will undergo a name change).

New Orleans projects to have five primetime battles in 2021. More odds and Saints schedules will be released to the media and public at 7 PM CT on the NFL Network.

WILLIAM HILL ON THE SAINTS

According to William Hill Sportsbook odds on the Saints in 2021

2020 record: 12-4 (9-6-1 against the spread, 10-6 Over/Under)

2021 strength of schedule rank: 22nd (opponents' combined winning percentage of .483)

2021 Over/Under win total: 9.5

SportsLine Projection Model forecasted wins: 10.1

Odds to win Super Bowl 56: +2200

To win NFC: +1100

To win NFC South: +220

To make playoffs: Yes -115, no -105

NFL MVP odds: Jameis Winston +5000, Alvin Kamara +8000, Taysom Hill +15000

New Orleans completed their 2020 regular season with a 12-4 record. Tampa Bay defeated the Saints at home in the 2021 NFC Divisional game, 30-20. The match was Drew Brees' final professional game before retiring in the offseason.

