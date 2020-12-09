NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 14: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Wednesday's injury report for the Saints has nine players listed on it to start out Week 14.
The Saints dropped their first injury report of Week 14, as they're working on preparations to face rookie Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday. Here's how Wednesday shapes out for the black and gold.

Did Not Practice: Malcom Brown (shoulder), Patrick Robinson (hamstring)

Limited: Shy Tuttle (wrist), Deonte Harris (neck), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Janoris Jenkins (knee), Michael Thomas (ankle)

Full: Marcus Davenport (concussion), Ty Montgomery (hamstring)

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, who served as the lone pool reporter at practice on Wednesday, Drew Brees, Thomas, and Robinson were all not spotted at the outdoor session. As for Brees, he has not been activated off of injured reserve yet.

Malcom Brown was present, but not participating. He got hurt in Sunday's game against the Falcons, and did not return. Seeing Janoris Jenkins practice on a limited basis is encouraging, as he suffered what looked to be a very nasty knee injury on an interception return against the Broncos. 

For the Eagles, Fletcher Cox (neck), T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Rudy Ford (hamstring), and Michael Jacquet (hamstring) did not practice. Alshon Jeffery (calf), Jason Peters (toe), and Darius Slay (knee) were all limited.

