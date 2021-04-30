Best Available Day Two Offensive Prospects for the Saints

How will New Orleans address the offensive side of the ball in Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

The New Orleans Saints selected University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner with the 28th overall selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Day 2 of the draft will resume this evening, with rounds 2 and 3. New Orleans is currently scheduled to have three selections tonight:

60th Overall (2nd Round)

98th Overall (3rd Round)

105th Overall (3rd Round)

After failing to fill glaring needs at cornerback and linebacker with their first selection, there is still plenty of talent left on the board. The Saints could also address the offensive side of the ball. They could grab another receiver for new quarterback Jameis Winston. Perhaps they look to bolster the tight end position to complement Adam Trautman and veteran Nick Vannett.

Some believe that the Saints could still be in the market for a quarterback. We’ve also seen in recent years that the team likes to use early round picks on offensive linemen. Here are some of the best available prospects on the offensive side of the ball as we head into Day 2 of the NFL draft.

QUARTERBACK

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY

KYLE TRASK, FLORIDA

There were rumors swirling that New Orleans had some interest in the Gators product approaching the draft. Trask doesn't have great mobility and must perform better under pressure more consistently. He is a proven pocket passer that can make every throw and work through progressions effectively

KELLEN MOND, TEXAS A&M

Mond was a productive four-year starter that was effective both inside the pocket and on the move. He had moments of indecisiveness in college, leading to erratic performances. Must prove that he can be more accurate under pressure and read through his progressions faster.

DAVIS MILLS, STANFORD

A dark horse candidate to sneak into the late 1st round, Mills could be the first quarterback off the board in Round 2. Extremely inexperienced with just 11 career games, Mills has just average mobility and must move within the pocket more smoothly. He has impressive arm strength and mechanics, but will require time to develop.

RUNNING BACK

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) carries the ball up field against Clemson during the College Football Playoff semifinal © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

JAVONTE WILLIAMS, NORTH CAROLINA

A power runner capable of taking on a heavy workload, Williams has the attributes of a featured back. Has nice elusiveness, but most effective between the tackles.

TREY SERMON, OHIO STATE

Built like a power back, but more effective off-tackle and in open space. Sermon really came on down the stretch for the Buckeyes and has a big upside.

Other names to watch: Michael Carter (North Carolina), Kylin Hill (Mississippi St.)

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Players to watch)

Landon Dickerson (C/G -Alabama)

Walker Little (T - Stanford)

Teven Jenkins (T - Oklahoma St.)

Dillon Radunz (T - N. Dakota St.)

Samuel Cosmi (T - Texas)

Liam Eichenberg (T/G - Notre Dame)

Creed Humphrey (C - Alabama)

Wyatt Davis (G - Ohio State)

Kendrick Green (G - Illinois)

TIGHT END

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) catches a pass against Florida State. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

PAT FREIERMUTH (PENN STATE)

The consensus highest rated tight end after Florida's Kyle Pitts, Freiermuth will be off the board early in the second round. He must clean up his technique and get stronger as a blocker at the point of attack. Freiermuth will be a mismatch for defenses in pass coverage, uses his body to shield defenders well, and is a bona fide threat down the seam.

BREVIN JORDAN, MIAMI (FLA.)

A wonderful athlete, Jordan is also underrated as a blocker. He must improve his route precision underneath, but will provide a lethal downfield threat and is dangerous in the open field.

Other names to watch: Hunter Long (Boston College), Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame)

WIDE RECEIVER

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) makes a reception against Texas defensive back Josh Thompson (9). Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY

RONDALE MOORE, PURDUE

Absolutely electric in the open field after a short reception. Moore is small but strong for his size. Runs precise routes and can be a weapon from everywhere along the offensive formation.

ELIJAH MOORE, MISSISSIPPI

Another small wideout who plays big for his size. Moore was one of the most consistently productive wideouts in FBS. Not a great runner after the catch, but runs sharp patterns to get separation and is reliable everywhere on the field.

TERRACE MARSHALL, LSU

A taller target with an excellent second gear in the open field. Marshall has great ball-tracking ability at the second and third levels, but must be more combative on contested throws in short routes.

D'WAYNE ESKRIDGE, WESTERN MICHIGAN

A small player from a smaller school who could make a huge impact. Eskridge must sharpen his entire route tree, but is lightening fast and a home-run threat on deep throws and after a short reception.

TYLAN WALLACE, OKLAHOMA ST.

Wallace missed 2019 with an ACL injury and has a lean build. He is a precise route runner with underrated speed, terrific body control, and great hands. One of the most underrated wideouts in this draft.

Other names to watch: Amon-Ra St Brown (USC), Trevon Grimes (Florida), Amari Rodgers (Clemson), Dyami Brown (North Carolina)

I expect the Saints to be extremely aggressive this evening and would be surprised if they didn't trade up in round two. They absolutely need to address the cornerback position and would be wise to add a linebacker. New Orleans could use another target for Jameis Winston, and offensive line always seems to be an option.

I can't see the Saints adding a quarterback and would be mildly shocked if they used a Day-2 pick on a running back. If there’s one thing that we should take away from the first round, however, it is to prepare for the unexpected in a New Orleans Saints draft.