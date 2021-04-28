New Orleans Saints Mock Drafts [FINAL]

Saints News Network is committed to sharing the best in New Orleans Saints draft news, mocks, and information from across the internet before Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft.

Saints News Network is committed to sharing the best in New Orleans Saints draft news, mocks, and information from across the internet before Thursday's 2021 NFL Draft.

Here are the top Saints draft articles for your review:

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS MOCK DRAFTS

Saints Mock Draft 2021: Deciding on a First Round Option

The great debate ensues on what the Saints will do in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mock Draft madness tends to run rampant at this time of the NFL season, as there's a pretty big lull in the league year leading up to the schedule release and draft. There's going to be a ton of rumors and nuggets that fly leading up until then, and we can only anticipate what the Saints do with their 28th overall pick. Naturally, seeing them stay put seems unsettling, as past draft tendencies have suggested.

We'll assume that things stay the way they are as we get through the first round only in this opening mock. Here's how the picks went before New Orleans got to the podium.

Source: si.com

WATCH: Bayou Blitz with Mike Detillier on the Saints Draft

New Orleans Saints Mock Draft 2021 - 2.0

Bob Rose's final Saints mock draft notes.

Saints seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft: New Orleans adds immediate playmakers to already impressive defense

The Saints are more than pleased :

Jayson Oweh (EDGE) Penn State Asante Samuel Jr. (CB) Florida State Hunter Long (TE) Boston College Ar'Darius Washington (S) TCU Dazz Newsome (WR) North Carolina Brenden Jaimes (OT) Nebraska Garret Wallow (LB) TCU Jaret Patterson (RB) Buffalo Here's a breakdown of each of the selections:

Source: cbssports.com

Updated 7-round New Orleans Saints 2021 mock draft trades comp picks

Source: (saintswire.usatoday.com)

Our latest 2021 NFL mock draft for the New Orleans Saints covers seven rounds with multiple trades for prospects linked to the team.

Outline:

Trades shape draft class in updated 7-round Saints mock draft

Round 1, Pick 30: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Round 2, Pick 40: CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Round 3, Pick 65: TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Round 4, Pick 110: DT Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

Round 5, Pick 153: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

Round 6, Pick 212: CB Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon

Source: saintswire.usatoday.com



2021 Saints Mock Draft: Dylan Sanders' Final Mock

No one knows what will happen, but here is a situation we could see/I would love to see!

Source: canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints 7-round mock draft: Luke Johnson plays GM for a day

BY LUKE JOHNSON

And now, having done a fraction of the work and using an imaginary pool of available players, I will solemnly accept these duties as the Saints' top decision maker and declare who I would draft with each of New Orleans' eight selections in the 2021 NFL draft because the draft is supposed to be fun.

Source: nola.com

Saints Mock Draft 2021: Should New Orleans grab a WR early?

The Saints don't have many needs going into the 2021 NFL Draft, but they need to hit similarly to this 7-round mock draft in order to keep up.

Source: profootballnetwork.com

Four-round 2021 NFL mock draft 1.0: Saints trade up for QB in Round 1

Mac Jones - Alabama

Source: nfl.com

2021 New Orleans Saints three-round mock draft: Cornerback the most pressing need

RENO, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: Wide receiver Rondale Moore #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers walks off the field after scoring against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second quarter of the game at Mackay Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Saints News

Source: whodatdish.com

Saints mock draft: How we'd run their board, including a 1st-round trade and a 3rd-round QB

Source: theathletic.com

Saints: A 7-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft to address life after Drew BreesSource:

Source: withthefirstpick.com

2021 NFL Mock Draft: New Orleans Saints Select CB Greg Newsome II at No. 28

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The selection and write-up were made by TheCannonGoesBOOM:

In an ideal world, the legend that is Drew Brees leaves the year the Saints have a top-five pick. Sadly, New Orleans is victim of their 2020 record's success and might have to make due in 2021 with the question-marks personified that are Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill...

Source: dawgsbynature.com

POD Community Mock: With the 28th pick, the Saints select...

The Saints saw a lot of defensive talent leave to save cap room. Now they’re getting some reinforcements.

Source: (prideofdetroit.com)

MORE SAINTS DRAFT NEWS

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2021 NFL draft with the 28th overall pick and eight total picks. We break down their needs and a potential dream pick in the first round. (dknation.draftkings.com)

While I'm a big Taysom Hill guy, I understand how talented Jameis Winston is and I realize head coach Sean Payton likes and appreciates both. (wdsu.com)

The NFL finally shared its full order of selections in the 2021 NFL draft on Friday, and it brings great news for the New Orleans Saints. (saintswire.usatoday.com)

The Saints don't have many needs going into the 2021 NFL Draft, but they need to hit similarly to this 7-round mock draft in order to keep up. (profootballnetwork.com)

Rashod Bateman is a dream selection for the Saints in this 7-round mock draft. They need a complement to Michael Thomas, and Bateman's skillset allows for a ton of versatility in the New Orleans passing attack. (profootballnetwork.com)

TRADE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade pick 64 and pick 137 for the Saints pick 60. The Buccaneers selected Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon with the pick. (profootballnetwork.com)

What draft picks do New Orleans Saints have at the 2021 NFL Draft?

Round 1 - Pick 28

Round 2 - Pick 56

Round 3 - Expected compensatory pick after the Falcons franchise named former New Orleans Saints front-office executive Terry Fontenot its new general manager

Round 4 Pick 112.

The New Orleans Saints sacrificed their fifth-round and sixth-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft on trades made during 2019 and 2020.

Source: sportskeeda.com

2021 NFL Mock Draft: New Orleans Saints select secondary help

With the 28th overall pick in the 2021 Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft, New Orleans Saints GM grantspectations selects ...

Brandon Lee Gowton @BrandonGowton

Source: bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Draft 2021: Potential trade candidates for Saints in first round

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports New Orleans Saints are in an interesting position in this year's draft. At No. 28, they have two to three pressing needs depending on who you ask. On defense, they desperately need a linebacker and a No. 2 cornerback.

Source: canalstreetchronicles.com

New Orleans Saints draft picks: Top selections, prospects to target in 2021 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints need to make the most of their 2021 NFL Draft picks due to a dire cap situation

Source: sportsnaut.com

New Orleans Saints mock draft 2021

Round Pick (overall) Player Position School

1 28 (28) Joseph Ossai EDGE Texas

2 28 (60) Jay Tufele DT USC

3 34 (98) Ar'Darius Washington S TCU

3 41 (105) Seth Williams WR Auburn

4 28 (133) Trey Sermon RB Ohio State

6 34 (218) Brady Breeze S Oregon

7 1 (229) Deommodore Lenoir CB Oregon

7 28 (255) Max Duffy P Kentucky

Source: sportingnews.com

New Orleans Saints use limited picks in 7-round 2021 NFL mock draft

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) The New Orleans Saints do their best with limited resources in this seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft.

Source: fansided.com