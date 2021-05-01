Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker

Now that the draft is over, the real fun starts for the undrafted rookies. Keep up with all of the Saints moves with our 2021 tracker.

Saints Undrafted Rookie Class

Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (source)

Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (source)

Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse (source)

Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia (source)

Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (source)

Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (source)

Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland (source)

Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin (source)

Saints 2021 Draft Class