Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker

Now that the draft is over, the real fun starts for the undrafted rookies. Keep up with all of the Saints moves with our 2021 tracker.
The real work starts for teams after the conclusion of the NFL draft, as the frenzy is on to sign undrafted rookie free agents. We've already seen a couple moves happen, so be sure to keep up with all of the Saints ones through our tracker.

Saints Undrafted Rookie Class

  • Trill Williams, S, Syracuse (source)
  • Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State (source)
  • Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse (source)
  • Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia (source)
  • Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (source)
  • Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana (source)
  • Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland (source)
  • Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin (source)

Saints 2021 Draft Class

  • Round 1 (28th): Payton Turner, DE, Houston (grade)
  • Round 2 (60th): Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (grade)
  • Round 3 (76th): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  • Round 4 (133rd): Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
  • Round 6 (206th): Landon Young, OT, Kentucky 
  • Round 7 (255th): Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama

