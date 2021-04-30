Social Media Weighs in on Saints' Selection of Payton Turner

The Saints took Houston edge defender Payton Turner at 28th Overall on Thursday night, and it was met with a varying range of emotions. Initial judgements were criticism, but sleeping on it, did it change the perspective? The question was asked on social media regarding honest thoughts of the pick. Over a hundred interactions piled in since Friday morning. Here are some of the best reactions and thoughts from Twitter, which have some interesting points and prospectives to consider when assessing the selection.

New Orleans may ultimately have some plans figured out that we can't exactly see right now, and it's not like they didn't try to be aggressive like they always tend to be. There was a report of them trying to trade up in the Top 10 to get Jaycee Horn. However, it never happened, as many teams weren't prepared to go that far back in the draft. The Saints have a bit of pass rushers now, and if something were to happen to Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, or Tanoh Kpassagnon, then the perspective would be that there might not be enough high-level depth players to affect the quarterback.

The short-term verdict on the pick seems easy to decipher on the surface, but this is going to be a pick that we'll just have to see how it plays out in the long-term. Friday is a crucial day for the Saints, as they have three picks to make as of now.