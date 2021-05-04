Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Class
Taking a closer look at the Saints undrafted rookie class to see what they could potentially bring to the table for New Orleans.
The Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents on Sunday, helping to fill out their 2021 90-man roster. While there are several spots still open, as well as the chance that things can change in an instant, it's all starting to come together. We take a brief look at the undrafted class and what they potentially bring to the table.
- Trill Williams, S, Syracuse - Probably the most intriguing of all the undrafted free agents with the best opportunity to crack the roster. He plays very physical, shows a ball hawk mentality. Some of the plays he made for the Orange were incredible. He models his game after Jalen Ramsey and Vernon Hargreaves, and he has a cool story you should check out.
- Dylan Soehner, TE, Iowa State - He's like a Josh Hill clone. Showed a few plays where he is slow to get blocks, and even one where the linebacker totally knocked him off his feet. However, he also had some strong ones being lined up all over the formation (see Fiesta Bowl vs. Oregon). Some of the plays the Saints run, you can see how he'd be used. New Orleans has opportunities available at tight end, but we will just have to see what happens.
- Nolan Cooney, P, Syracuse - I'm just excited to see a punter battle. But in all seriousness, watched some of the punting exhibition with Coach Zauner in a Pro Day setting. His first one was 58 yards with a 4.93 hang time. Check his full workout here, which is probably one of the most entertaining 6-minute videos I've ever watched. As always, you want to see what happens in more game situations, but he looks to be someone who can do it all, and that includes kickoffs.
- Mike Brown, OL, West Virginia - Has a shot at becoming a depth player. He's not the most athletic player, but has some good tape to go along with the not so good ones. He could be one of those players who hangs around, probably more upside of a Michael Ola instead of a Senio Kelemete or Nick Easton with room to expand. He can hold his own against guys he played against, but want to see more of that at the NFL level.
- Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee - Can become a nickel guy, has some room to grow. Potential is there, as he brings a lot of fight and competition to the role. He'd be the second bet to make the roster in these laughably early predictions.
- Stevie Scott III, RB, Indiana - He's similar to Latavius Murray, but with less speed. He's more of a North/South guy. He lowers his shoulder and embraces and welcomes the contact. He could end up being the Darius Victor of training camp, but faces a real uphill battle with a crowded running back room.
- Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland - Limited film, but shows signs as a pass rusher and run-stopper. One play he diagnoses and gets to the ball adequately, and then others looks a bit robotic and isn't smooth. Injuries were his biggest concern.
- Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin - Jim Leonhard was asked if he was reminded of himself when looking at Burrell, and gave a funny response about him with the size and such. He called him dynamic as a playmaker, citing that he made a good bit of plays Burrell made in man and zone coverage, playing in the post, and blitzing. Leonhard said Burrell knows where he thrives as a football player and is one of those who finds a way. Be sure to check out the write-up on him at Rivals.
- Josiah Bronson, DT, Washington - The Saints have had a stellar track history of landing gems at defensive tackle through the undrafted process. Over the past few seasons, you had Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle, Taylor Stallworth, and Devaroe Lawrence. Bronson got a ton of cash from the Saints too, receiving $165,000 in guaranteed money. What stands out immediately about him is his power. For a bigger guy, he certainly has some agility and flash.
- Alex Hoffman, OL, Carroll College - Helen, Montana is the location for Carroll College, for starters, and coincidentally the team is the Fighting Saints. He dominated competition as a right tackle, often throwing around an opposing defenders. Appears to have good pad level while blocking, being able to engage quickly and also move down the field easily in the screen game.
- Lawrence Woods, CB, Truman State - So, for starters, Truman State is in Kirksville, Missouri. Draft Diamonds did a nice interview with him in early September and highlighted his Pro Day. Can play in nickel situations in additional to normal cornerback duties. He also doubles as a returner, having a wrestling and track and field background. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash during his Pro Day.