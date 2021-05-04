Previewing the Saints Undrafted Rookie Class

Taking a closer look at the Saints undrafted rookie class to see what they could potentially bring to the table for New Orleans.

The Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents on Sunday, helping to fill out their 2021 90-man roster. While there are several spots still open, as well as the chance that things can change in an instant, it's all starting to come together. We take a brief look at the undrafted class and what they potentially bring to the table.