Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Trade! Stanford's Paulson Adebo Taken at 76th Overall

After selecting Ohio State's Pete Werner at 60th overall, the Saints made a trade with the Denver Broncos to get Pick No. 76, and used it to get Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo. It was a definite position of need for New Orleans, and looks to be a solid pick for the team.

Trade Details: Saints send two 3rd Round Picks (No. 98 and 105) for No. 76 Overall

NFL Draft Profile

High-cut, verified ballhawk with a long, angular frame that is challenging to navigate in cramped quarters. Adebo's size and ball skills give him a distinct advantage when the ball is in the air and he attacks throws with a receiver's mindset. He plays upright and lacks desired fluidity to shadow sharp route breaks and double moves. However, his ability to recover and make it home to the catch point could excite GMs and secondary coaches. His 2019 tape was a bit disappointing compared to 2018 and he opted out of the 2020 campaign. He still has football and technique to learn -- versus the run and pass -- and teams might have to live with the same ups and downs that were evident on his 2019 tape. He’s more playmaker than lockdown corner, but can range in Cover 3 or play physical in press-man.

Top Remaining Needs

Wide Receiver

Offensive Line

Defensive Tackle

Tight End

Saints Remaining Picks