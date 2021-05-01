NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Search

Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Trade! Stanford's Paulson Adebo Taken at 76th Overall

The Saints made a trade with the Broncos to get the 76th Overall to take Stanford's Paulson Adebo.
Author:
Publish date:

After selecting Ohio State's Pete Werner at 60th overall, the Saints made a trade with the Denver Broncos to get Pick No. 76, and used it to get Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo. It was a definite position of need for New Orleans, and looks to be a solid pick for the team.

Trade Details: Saints send two 3rd Round Picks (No. 98 and 105) for No. 76 Overall

NFL Draft Profile

High-cut, verified ballhawk with a long, angular frame that is challenging to navigate in cramped quarters. Adebo's size and ball skills give him a distinct advantage when the ball is in the air and he attacks throws with a receiver's mindset. He plays upright and lacks desired fluidity to shadow sharp route breaks and double moves. However, his ability to recover and make it home to the catch point could excite GMs and secondary coaches. His 2019 tape was a bit disappointing compared to 2018 and he opted out of the 2020 campaign. He still has football and technique to learn -- versus the run and pass -- and teams might have to live with the same ups and downs that were evident on his 2019 tape. He’s more playmaker than lockdown corner, but can range in Cover 3 or play physical in press-man.

Top Remaining Needs

  • Wide Receiver
  • Offensive Line
  • Defensive Tackle
  • Tight End

Saints Remaining Picks

  • Round Four, 133rd Overall
  • Round Six, 218th Overall
  • Round Seven, 229th Overall
  • Round Seven, 255th Overall

USATSI_11600301_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Trade! Stanford's Paulson Adebo Taken at 76th Overall

Pete Werner - LB - OSU
NFL Draft

Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Ohio State's Pete Werner Taken at 60th Overall

USATSI_15988187_168389760_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day Two: How to Watch and What to Look for from the Saints

USATSI_15244485_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Best Available Day Two Offensive Prospects for the Saints

Roundtable (6)
NFL Draft

Grading the Payton Turner Pick - SNN Roundtable

USATSI_14921471_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints Odds on 2nd-Round Position Pick

Draftee Template
NFL Draft

Social Media Weighs in on Saints' Selection of Payton Turner

USATSI_11207718_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Payton Turner is a Saints Prototype with Great Upside