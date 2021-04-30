Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Payton Turner Taken at 28th Overall
Despite all of the rumors and smokescreens, the Saints didn't trade up. They were able to make a selection at 28th, and they drafted Houston defensive end Payton Turner. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Elijah Moore were both there, but the Saints opt for a pass rusher.
Draft Profile Notes (NFL.com)
Three-year starter who has shown a continued level of positional growth that requires the attention of NFL evaluators. Turner is a big, long 4-3 defense end with natural play strength and a surprising level of bend and agility for his size. His technique and footwork are a little spotty, though. He plays with a narrow base and tall pad level, which will always be something he has to work around. He's growing into his frame and his talent. The tape shows a player who is beginning to understand his own strength and athletic potential. His pass rush plan is limited, but he has a go-to move that opens the door to quarterbacks. Once he gets an advantage, he is an absolute menace to recover against for blockers. His size and play traits will have both odd- and even-front defenses interested in him as a talented three-down starter who is still on the way up.
Top Remaining Needs
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
- Offensive Line
- Defensive Tackle
- Tight End
Saints Remaining Picks
- Round Two, 60th Overall
- Round Three, 98th Overall
- Round Three, 105th Overall
- Round Four, 133rd Overall
- Round Six, 218th Overall
- Round Seven, 229th Overall
- Round Seven, 255th Overall
Full First Round Results
- Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
- Jets - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
- 49ers - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
- Falcons - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
- Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Dolphins - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
- Lions - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
- Panthers - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
- Broncos - Patrick Surtain II, CB Alabama
- Eagles - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (Trade with Cowboys)
- Bears - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (Trade with Giants)
- Cowboys - Micah Parson, LB, Penn State
- Chargers - Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
- Jets - Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC (Trade with Vikings)
- Patriots - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
- Cardinals - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
- Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
- Washington Football Team - Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
- Giants - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
- Colts - Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
- Titans - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
- Vikings - Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
- Steelers - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- Jaguars - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
- Browns - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
- Ravens - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
- Saints - Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
- Packers - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
- Bills - Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
- Ravens - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
- Buccaneers - Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington