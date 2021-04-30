Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Payton Turner Taken at 28th Overall

Despite all of the rumors and smokescreens, the Saints didn't trade up. They were able to make a selection at 28th, and they drafted Houston defensive end Payton Turner. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Elijah Moore were both there, but the Saints opt for a pass rusher.

Three-year starter who has shown a continued level of positional growth that requires the attention of NFL evaluators. Turner is a big, long 4-3 defense end with natural play strength and a surprising level of bend and agility for his size. His technique and footwork are a little spotty, though. He plays with a narrow base and tall pad level, which will always be something he has to work around. He's growing into his frame and his talent. The tape shows a player who is beginning to understand his own strength and athletic potential. His pass rush plan is limited, but he has a go-to move that opens the door to quarterbacks. Once he gets an advantage, he is an absolute menace to recover against for blockers. His size and play traits will have both odd- and even-front defenses interested in him as a talented three-down starter who is still on the way up.