Saints 2021 Draft Picks: Ohio State's Pete Werner Taken at 60th Overall

The Saints filled a position of need with their 60th overall selection in the 2nd Round, taking Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner. The Buckeyes pipeline continues for New Orleans. We'll see how things ultimately play out, as this may mean the team won't bring back Kwon Alexander, despite having some strong progress during his rehab. Here's a little insight on the team's new addition.

NFL.com Draft Profile

Werner has a versatile linebacker background but is best-suited as a 4-3 Sam with walk-out coverage abilities against certain slot tight ends. He doesn't have playmaking athleticism that stands out as a pro prospect. While his listed size certainly looks NFL-ready, his long, thin lower half is not conducive to leveraging run lanes and overcoming the big bodies that will be coming his way as a pro. He's a physical striker with adequate trigger twitch. Werner has the talent and demeanor to compete for a roster spot as a backup strong-side linebacker and full-time special teamer.

Jack Despeaux, NFL Draft for NFL Nation

Werner was part of Ohio State’s impressive linebacking corps last season and is a reliable defender to plug into the Saints defense. Werner played WILL linebacker for the Buckeyes and could settle into a similar role with the Saints. Werner has good eyes and can be relied upon in coverage, so Werner could find himself in the nickel package as well.

Top Remaining Needs

Cornerback

Wide Receiver

Offensive Line

Defensive Tackle

Tight End

Saints Remaining Picks