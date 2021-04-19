Saints Mock Draft: 2 Trades to Draft 4 SEC Playmakers

The New Orleans mock draft has the Saints making make two trades with AFC teams to get four playmakers out of the SEC.

The New Orleans mock draft has the Saints making make two trades with AFC teams to get four playmakers out of the SEC.

The draft requirements of the New Orleans Saints are many. The prime spots are at the top of the draft board to yield the immediate impact talent to fit the Saints' style. Players must display versatility, intelligence, and grit.

I used PFF's simulator for this latest mock to see if the Saints could take advantage of multiple trades and collect draft capital to land solid players with excellent potential.

NEW ORLENS SAINTS MOCK DRAFT

New Orleans Makes 2 Trades

Trade 1 (NO-MIA), GRADE B-

New Orleans receives Miami's No. 36, 50 selections in exchange for their No. 28 and a future Round 3 slot in 2022.

Why? The trade will give the Saints three spots in the top 60 selections - No's. 36, 50, 60.

Trade 2 (NO-LV), GRADE C

New Orleans receives No. 80 in exchange for their No. 98, 133 selections to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The final result: The Saints will select at 36, 50, 60, 80, 105, 218, 229, 255.

MOCK DRAFT RESULTS (PFF SIMULATOR)

36 - Elijah Moore, WR Mississippi

50 - Jabril Cox, LB LSU

60 - Jamin Davis, LB Kentucky

80 - Kelvin Joseph, CB Kentucky

105 - Kendrick Green, G Illinois

218 - Anthony "Pooka" Williams, Jr. HB Kansas

229 - Chandon Herring, G BYU

255 - Matt Bushman TE BYU

Both linebackers Cox and Davis should be able to complement Demario Davis and Zach Baun very well. Their talent and size could help in covering tight ends who have wide receiver speed and catching ability. Elijah Moore is a playmaker. Winston could use him in his arsenal of receivers. Joseph opposite Lattimore makes sense. His height and arm length could be beneficial versus tall receivers like Julio Jones and Mike Evans.

GRADE: B+

SAINTS TOP PICKS IN MOCK DRAFT

The Saints gain 4 SEC players with their first four selections. 1 Ole Miss, 1 LSU, 2 Kentucky. Each player has the potential to start for New Orleans in 2021.

Mike Detillier's Draft Analysis (www.mikedetillier.com)

Elijah Moore (A): An Athletic wide receiver who can make the tough catch look so easy. Dynamic playmaker who is really fast, skilled as a pass catcher, and difficult to bring down one-on-one.

Jabril Cox (A-): He is a hybrid linebacker with excellent coverage skills who runs the field like a small safety. Cox has excellent range and can cover space from sideline to sideline. Matches up well in one-on-one coverage situations. Must get stronger in the lower body. Smart and instinctive.

Jamin Davis (C+): A really good athlete, and he can run the field for a big linebacker. Very instinctive on the field. He can flat-out play and play well. Prospect for middle or outside linebacker. He needs to get stronger. Quality athlete with great athletic gifts in run support and in the coverage phase...

Kelvin Joseph (A-): Excellent size, very good job in press coverage, but gives up too much room to a receiver in "off schemes. A ballhawk with the ball in flight and good hands for interceptions. Good speed for a big cornerback and is a tough customer in run support.

THE OTHER PICKS

Kendrick Green (A-): An excellent prospect at guard and could fit well with New Orleans. A great value pick at No. 105.

Anthony "Pooka" Williams (C+): My family's hometown boy from Hahnville, LA. Talented, shifty, but lacks the NFL's every-down halfback size. He could be a great special teams addition, per Mike Detillier. A stretch at No. 218, but Sean Payton would use his talent.

Chandon Herring (A-): A BIG MAN! 6-7, 312 lbs with is strong and has the length to ward-off the interior defenders. Possible swing-man which is an asset for a Saints offensive lineman.

Matt Bushman (C+): Toyed with the idea of picking up an interior defensive lineman at the point. Detillier says he's a "very smooth pass-catching tight end with some strong athletic genes in him." Achilles injury concerns lowered his prospectus in the draft. Payton loves a good pass and run-blocking tight end; this is the guy. Plus, he and Herring coming from Taysom Hill's alma mater of BYU won't hurt their credibility.

