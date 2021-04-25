If the Saints Trade Up, Who Will They Select? SNN Roundtable

The New Orleans Saints have made plenty of draft night moves under Sean Payton. If they were to make a move in the 2021 NFL Draft, who would they select? The SNN Krewe discusses.

The New Orleans Saints have not been shy about trading up to "get their guy" in past NFL Drafts. With eight selections in the 2021 Draft, the Saints have plenty of ammo to make a move if one of their top-rated prospects were to fall. However, if they do make a move who would it be for? The Saints News Network Krewe discusses...

John Hendrix

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints trade up, which would hardly be a surprise given their draft history under Sean Payton, then you'd love to see it for a top cornerback like Patrick Surtain II. There's a lot of talent at the position heading into next Thursday, and if New Orleans could come away with a Greg Newsome, Caleb Farley, or Jaycee Horn, then it would be a win. Like many of the corners projected to go on Day 1, Surtain II has all of the traits and attributes to immediately start opposite of Marshon Lattimore.

Surtain II can certainly be physical at the line of scrimmage and play in both man and zone schemes. He's arguably the best corner in the draft. The only other position that a trade-up for that would make the most sense would be for a linebacker, and that might be to get Micah Parson. Zaven Collins and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could fall to the team at 28th, but that's hardly a guarantee. Look for the Saints to start trading up when the draft gets to pick No. 15 and pay immediate attention when Pick 20 comes.

Bob Rose

Nov 10, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (7) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback, CornerBack, CORNERBACK! It's the biggest need on this team--By Far. I look for the Saints to try and trade up to secure one of the top prospects at the position: Patrick Surtain Jr., Jaycee Horn, Greg Newsome, or Caleb Farley.

If they stay at 28, Newsome or Farley could still be on the board but it's a big risk. If all four of the top prospects are gone at 28, I'd rather see them reach slightly for Georgia's Eric Stokes or Asante Samuel Jr. of Florida State than any other position.

Kyle T. Mosley

Nov 14, 2020; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) pulls in a catch in front of Northwestern defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) during the second quarter of a NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier-USA TODAY NETWORK

If New Orleans were to trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft, they would consider these elements - draft capital, positional need, immediate impact, collegiate production, character, and long-term talent.

In my opinion, the top 20 prospects of this year's draft that fit the mold for the New Orleans Saints are Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Greg Newsome II, Micah Parsons, Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw, and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Draft Capital - The Saints don't possess the draft capital unless they decide to give up most of the 2021 draft picks and two future No. 1 picks to trade up for Patrick Surtain, Penei Sewell, and Jaycee Horn in the top 10 slots. Then Newsome, Parsons, Darrisaw, and Vera-Tucker remain on their board. Positional Need - Cornerback is the most pressing need since the team is without a solid complement to Marshon Lattimore. Newsome has the size, speed, and length, which will serve well in the NFL. New Orleans could use a young and talented linebacker to insert in the rotation with Demario Davis and Zach Baun. Immediate Impact - Newsome fills the box and can start in the season's opener. Darrisaw will have to wait behind either Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. However, Vera-Tucker could push Andrus Peat during training camp. Remember Peat's and Armstead's availability issues in recent years have been reasons to consider a high-draft pick on an offensive lineman. Collegiate Production - Newsome was a productive defender but not a ballhawk like Horn and Surtain. In New Orleans, defending passes and larger wide receivers may be the premium elements to consider in favor of Newsome. Vera-Tucker's versatility could be appealing for New Orleans to play either tackle or guard. Parsons and Darrisaw were productive as well, and in some areas, still raw. Character - Parsons checks all of the boxes, but his alleged altercation with a former teammate may cause teams to be concerned about using draft capital to trade up to acquire him. No such issues for Newsome, Vera-Tucker, and Darrisaw. Long-term Talent - Again, Newsome, Vera-Tucker, and Darrisaw are candidates. Yet, Newsome is rated higher in all of the other factors needed in New Orleans. Thus, my choice to trade up will be for cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Brendan Boylan

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If the New Orleans Saints trade up from the 28th overall selection I can only see them chasing one position, cornerback. Though this year's draft appears to be one of the deepest defensive back classes in recent memory there is quite a drop off from tier one to tier two.

Realistically, New Orleans' target trade position will be between 15-20 which should put them out of position for Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. That range may put them right in position for South Carolina's Jaycee Horn or Northwestern's Greg Newsome II, both of who could be day one starters.

All in all, New Orleans has to "fall in love" with a prospect to make a move that surrenders future picks but with a glaring hole and the #2 CB spot a jump up to get "their guy" is not out of the question.

