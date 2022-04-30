Skip to main content

Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker

Keep track with all the Saints undrafted rookie movement and news with our yearly tracker.

The fun work is over, and the real work begins at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. The Saints are among the many teams who are going to help fill out their 90-man rosters with undrafted rookie free agents. Like every year, we've put together a tracker for all the reported players New Orleans lands during the process.

Remember that situations can absolutely change here, and so initial reports of a player signing with a team is not set in stone. We'll know officially when the team makes the formal announcement.

Saints Undrafted Rookie Class

Will be updated periodically as the moves happen.

  • Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (source)
  • Joel Dublanko, LB, Cincinatti (source)
  • Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (source)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022 Saints Draft Picks

  • Round 1 (11th): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  • Round 1 (19th): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
  • Round 2 (49th): Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee
  • Round 5 (161st): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  • Round 6 (194th): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

Read More Saints News

USATSI_17236225_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick Jordan Jackson

By John Hendrix1 hour ago
USATSI_17236226_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Air Force's Jordan Jackson Selected at 194th Overall

By John Hendrix2 hours ago
Winston Graduation
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University

By Brendan Boylan3 hours ago
USATSI_17839228_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grade, Thoughts on Saints Draft Pick D'Marco Jackson

By John Hendrix3 hours ago
USATSI_17839203_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Saints Draft Picks: Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson Selected at 161st Overall

By John Hendrix4 hours ago
USATSI_18170735_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Day 3: Where Do the Saints Pick and What Could They Do?

By John Hendrix9 hours ago
USATSI_17204139_168388561_lowres
NFL Draft

Draft Grades: Saints Pick Alontae Taylor at 49th

By John Hendrix19 hours ago
USATSI_17156416_168388561_lowres
News

Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor

By Kyle T. Mosley21 hours ago