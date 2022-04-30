Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker

Keep track with all the Saints undrafted rookie movement and news with our yearly tracker.

The fun work is over, and the real work begins at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. The Saints are among the many teams who are going to help fill out their 90-man rosters with undrafted rookie free agents. Like every year, we've put together a tracker for all the reported players New Orleans lands during the process.

Remember that situations can absolutely change here, and so initial reports of a player signing with a team is not set in stone. We'll know officially when the team makes the formal announcement.

Saints Undrafted Rookie Class

Will be updated periodically as the moves happen.

Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (source)

Joel Dublanko, LB, Cincinatti (source)

Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (source)

2022 Saints Draft Picks

Round 1 (11th): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Round 1 (19th): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

Round 2 (49th): Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee

Round 5 (161st): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Round 6 (194th): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force

