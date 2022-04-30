Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agent Tracker
Keep track with all the Saints undrafted rookie movement and news with our yearly tracker.
The fun work is over, and the real work begins at the conclusion of the NFL Draft. The Saints are among the many teams who are going to help fill out their 90-man rosters with undrafted rookie free agents. Like every year, we've put together a tracker for all the reported players New Orleans lands during the process.
Remember that situations can absolutely change here, and so initial reports of a player signing with a team is not set in stone. We'll know officially when the team makes the formal announcement.
Saints Undrafted Rookie Class
Will be updated periodically as the moves happen.
- Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (source)
- Joel Dublanko, LB, Cincinatti (source)
- Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (source)
Scroll to Continue
Read More
2022 Saints Draft Picks
- Round 1 (11th): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Round 1 (19th): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
- Round 2 (49th): Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee
- Round 5 (161st): D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 6 (194th): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
Read More Saints News
- Grading the Jordan Jackson Pick
- Saints Take Air Force's Jordan Jackson at 194th Overall
- Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University
- Saints Take Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson at 161st Overall
- What Could the Saints Do on Day 3 of the NFL Draft?
- Grading the Alontae Taylor Pick
- Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor
- Saints Take Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall
- Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender
- Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'
- Grading the Saints' First Round Picks and Trade
- Saints Take Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall
- DRAFT TRADE! Saints Take Chris Olave at 11th Overall After Trading with Commanders
- Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Visit List