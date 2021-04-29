NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+NFL DraftPodcastsVideosSI.com
Vegas Oddsmakers on New Orleans Saints No. 1 Pick

Las Vegas oddsmakers set the bets on the New Orleans Saints first pick in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29.
Oddschecker.com list the favorites for the New Orleans Saints' draft choice if they stay at No. 28.

Here are the betting odds for the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft:

  1. Cornerback (+250)
  2. Defensive Lineman (+350)
  3. Wide Receiver (+350)
  4. Linebacker (+600)
  5. Offensive Lineman (+1000)
  6. Quarterback (+1100)
  7. Safety (+1100)
  8. Running Back (+3500)

Odds of the New Orleans Saints First Pick in 2021

Draft Kings set the betting adds for New Orleans at offense and defense:

  • Offense +140
  • Defense -177

New Orleans under GM Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton have been aggressive in previous NFL Drafts.   The rumors are for the Saints to select cornerback Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech as their primary target.   SNN Contributor Mike Detillier projects the Saints may have the draft equity to trade up into the 15-23 spots of tonight's draft.

Last season the Saints selected G/C Cesar Ruiz at No. 24 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.  The defensive tackle position is scarce and one player is projected to go in the first round, Alabama's Christian Barmore.   Christian Barmore is a under 23.5 (-110) at PointsBet and could be a great prospect for New Orleans to complement their defensive interior rotation.

Saints News Network will have complete 2021 NFL Draft programming and articles at 6:30 PM CST on www.saints.media.

