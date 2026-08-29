4 Things Kellen Moore Said After Saints’ Preseason Win Over Cowboys

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

Closing out the preseason, the New Orleans Saints secured a 27-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys .

Unlike last week, both Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson were efficient, completing 75% of their passes and committing no turnovers. The run game was highly effective as well, as New Orleans ran the ball 32 times for 169 yards (5.3 yards per carry).

Saints head coach Kellen Moore was pleased with the performance, and he gave his thoughts on the game during his postgame news conference . Here are four things he said that stood out.

Opening Statement

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All right. Fun game. Obviously, proud of our guys. Just the play style, the effort, the energy that our team provided for the game. I thought even the guys that weren't playing went through the warm-up really well and then brought the energy and juice. I was just proud of our guys. These are challenging games. There's a lot of decisions that have to be made after this game. Everyone knows that. But for our guys to lock in and play with really good effort, I'm really proud of them.

On the Run Game…

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I thought our guys played really hard. The effort, the finish, our running backs — I thought they were decisive runners. I thought our line did a good job. All those guys had an opportunity to play. There was physicality, and the QBs did a little bit, and so I felt like it was a good collective effort.

What did the preseason as a whole tell you about the backup QB situation?

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Zach Wilson (4) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think both these guys are capable of playing and being really successful quarterbacks. I feel great about our quarterback room. That collection of players — they're young players. They're not veterans. They have a lot of growth opportunities ahead of them. Tyler's had an excellent offseason. His three joint practices were really, really good work, and just really excited with where he's going. And I think Spencer and Zach are going to provide excellent depth for us. To have both of those guys in this league is very valuable for us.

What did this preseason and training camp inform you about your rookie wide receivers, Bryce Lance and Barion Brown?

Aug 22, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance (18) catches the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Bryce and Barion are a good example of steady play and taking advantage of opportunities. Probably fewer snaps early in camp, and you just keep taking advantage of your opportunities. Then you play a little bit more and a little bit more. Just proud of those guys. The biggest thing is the mental part. These guys are talented football players. We drafted them because of that. We know that. It's their ability to go in there and execute and handle all the different things that we're asking them to do. Just really happy for those guys.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .