Consorting with the Enemy: The LA Rams

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Each week, we reach across the other side of the On SI aisle to get a perspective of the team the New Orleans Saints are about to meet. This week, On SI Rams publisher Blaine Grisak fills us with the answers to our burning questions.

How has 1st round QB Ty Simpson settled into his new role? Is veteran Matthew Stafford seeming to help him along?

Throughout training camp, Simpson has operated as the third-string quarterback, but he’s settled into that role nicely and been eager to learn. Quarterback coach Dave Ragone has been heavily involved in his early development. However, Simpson has mentioned how he’s learned more in four months of being around Stafford than he did in four years in college. Stafford has embraced the mentor role.



Which Ram player has been the biggest surprise of training camp so far who had taken a noticeable step forward - whether rookie, young player, or veteran?

Heading into training camp, not many would have been surprised if Simpson surpassed Bennett early on. However, that wasn’t the case at all. The coaching staff has consistently praised Bennett and talked about his growth. Players on offense have also talked about his poise in the huddle. Last week, running back Blake Corum talked about Bennett’s aura and swag. Simpson may end up as the QB2 by the end of the preseason, but Bennett has done well to hold him off for as long as he has. He’s taken a major step forward.

What position battle should Saints fans be paying the most attention to on Saturday? Are there any players whose roster spots could hinge on these final two preseason games?

I think it really goes back to the position battle at QB2. It hasn’t necessarily been a true position battle throughout training camp as Stetson Bennett has taken all of the QB2 reps. However, after Simpson’s performance on Saturday, it’s going to be hard for the Rams’ coaching staff to ignore the possibility of a legitimate competition this week. If Simpson builds on that and follows his debut up with another strong performance, he may get a serious look at the backup QB spot behind Stafford going into Week 1.The Rams’ roster is very competitive and there aren’t that many ‘open’ spots. With that said, Jarquez Hunter’s spot could be in jeopardy at running back. Wide receiver Xavier Smith is another player who could be on the bubble.

What are the biggest questions L.A. is still trying to answer before the regular season, and how could Saturday's game help provide some clarity?

As the Rams get closer to Week 1, the biggest thing is just getting healthy. Puka Nacua has been managing a groin injury and Myles Garrett has been managing some swelling in his knee. They’ve also had some injuries to their offensive line depth with Justin Dedich and Keagen Trost. That’s the biggest thing for them right now.The Rams won’t have any starters or key depth players playing on Saturday. They use the preseason as more of an evaluation tool for rookies and roster-bubble players. If wide receiver CJ Daniels plays well, it might help provide some clarity at WR3. The Rams will also be looking for a clean operation on special teams. However, when it comes to the actual game, the Rams have first-world problems in that they are simply trying to get out of the game as healthy as possible.

For Saints fans who haven't followed the Rams closely this offseason, who is an under-the-radar player they should watch Saturday who could make an impact against New Orleans?

Not a lot was said about rookie tight end Max Klare throughout training camp. However, Davis Allen’s injury two weeks ago opened up an opportunity for Klare. He was a favorite target for Simpson against the Chiefs, hauling in seven receptions during the game. It’s hard to call a second-round pick an under-the-radar player, but with Allen healthy, Klare is the TE5 on the depth chart.Last week, undrafted free agent Dean Connors scored two touchdowns on receptions out of the backfield. He’ll be fighting for a roster spot. I’ll also mention undrafted free agent safety Nick Andersen here. Andersen got a shoutout from Sean McVay during Monday’s press conference, which is never a bad thing.

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