3 Things You Need to Know about the Rams before Preseason Game 2

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The New Orleans Saints are in sunny Southern California to participate in training camp activities in Oxnard as they prepare for their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

The Saints will be in joint practice opportunities with both the Rams and the Dallas Cowboys with many of the starters expected to participate . New Orleans will play Dallas next week on Aug. 28.

The Rams defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12 in their preseason game last week. The Rams will most likely play its rookie quarterback Ty Simpson to see if he has another impressive performance.

Here are three things to know about the Rams going into Saturday.

Crown Jewel of the Rookies: Ty Simpson

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson (15) signals at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the pre season game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rams made noise in the draft when they unexpectedly chose Simpson with the 13th overall pick . That’s not because he was a bad player as he threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in his only season as the starting quarterback at Alabama.

It was because no one expected them to choose Stafford’s potential heir, as many thought they would build around him for one last shot at another Super Bowl.

Things look bright after Simpson’s standout preseason debut , where he completed 21-of-25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Training Camp Darling: RB Dean Connors

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Dean Connors (33) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Connors faces long odds to make the Rams' roster, largely due to the depth of the team's running back room.

The Rams return their top two rushers, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards. Ronnie Rivers, the No. 3 running back, did not play and is considered a lock for the roster.

If the Rams keep four tailbacks on the final 53-man roster, Connors will compete with Jarquez Hunter for the final spot. Connors displayed his pass-catching ability with two receiving touchdowns.

Rams Backup QB Battle

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A competitive battle is unfolding for the Rams' backup quarterback role behind reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

While Stetson Bennett entered training camp as the designated No. 2, rookie Simpson's standout preseason performance has raised serious questions about the depth chart .

Simpson saw significantly more action in the preseason opener, completing 21-of-25 passes, while Bennett was limited to only six attempts.

The Rams are expected to carry all three quarterbacks on the active roster. Bennett has served as the third-string option for the past two seasons, but with the departure of former backup Jimmy Garoppolo, he now has a clear path to becoming Stafford’s primary backup and potential heir apparent, provided he can hold off the surging Simpson.

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