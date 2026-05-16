Explaining Why Saints Fans Might Not Thrilled About Bye Week Timing

In a large way, the timing of the bye week in 2026 for the New Orleans Saints could not have been avoided, but there’s a big reason why doing it a bit differently could have been a big plus for the team.

Because the Saints are playing the first-ever NFL game in Paris in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team naturally chose to take their bye in Week 8. (Although the Steelers do not have their bye until Week 9.)

What’s the big deal? That’s the question many outside of New Orleans and even most older Who Dats likely are asking.

The answer is the Sunday of Week 8 this season will be played on Nov. 1, which just so happens this year to coincide with the team’s 60th anniversary. The celebration at home against any division foe could have been a fun one.

The rumor had been Saints vs. Browns in Paris in Week 7. Looks like it will be Steelers. Also, one can expect Saints to have a bye in Week 8, which will be a shame considering Sunday, Nov. 1 will be their 60th anniversary. https://t.co/K8QZ2tDaJc — Jim Derry (@JimDerryJr) May 13, 2026

(Not that New Orleans needs to look for another reason to throw a party.)

The NFL already did the Saints a favor by scheduling the hated Atlanta Falcons on at home on a Monday night in Week 4. Not only will that be the first primetime game for the Saints since 2024 and the first primetime game at home in four years, it also will mark the 20th anniversary of one the most famous regular-season game in team history – the return home following a year on the road due to Hurricane Katrina.

So while the team certainly won’t be thinking of such things once the season start, it would have been a nice moment for the fans – and a perfect opportunity to wear a throwback uniform to 1967, as they have in many seasons as of late.