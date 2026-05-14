Saints Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know
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Last season, the New Orleans Saints had an “easy” schedule if one were to go by the standard of the previous year’s opponents record. However, they played most of their toughest foes in the first half and limped out to a 2-10 start as Tyler Shough took over for Spencer Rattler, and the team finished strong.
In 2026 – at least in Week 1 – it looks like a similar situation. While the Saints are ranked as having the second-easiest slate, it couldn’t start much tougher, as they will travel north to face the Detroit Lions.
We will update the schedule as we get news Thursday – before and after the official release later this evening.
Here’s what we know thus far (all leaks from progrid.org unless otherwise stated):
Week 1: at Detroit Lions
Division: NFC North
Coach: Dan Campbell, 6th season
Last year: 9-8, missed playoffs
Record the past 3 seasons: 36-15
All-time series: Saints lead, 14-13-1
Last meeting: Lions won, 33-28, on Dec. 3, 2023
(First reported by Nick Underhill at New Orleans Football)
Week 6: at New York Giants
Division: NFC East
Coach: John Harbaugh, 1st season
Last year: 4-13, missed playoffs
Record the past 3 seasons: 13-38
All-time series: Tied at 17
Last meeting: Saints won, 26-14, on Oct. 5, 2025
Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Paris)
Division: AFC North
Coach: Mike McCarthy, 1st season
Last year: 10-7, lost in wild-card round
Record the past 3 seasons: 30-21
All-time series: Saints lead, 9-8
Last meeting: Steelers won, 20-10, on Nov. 13, 2022
Week 11: at Chicago Bears
Division: NFC North
Coach: Ben Johnson, 2nd season
Last year: 11-6, lost in divisional round
Record the past 3 seasons: 23-28
All-time series: Saints lead, 19-16
Last meeting: Bears won, 26-14, on Oct. 19, 2025
Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals
Division: AFC North
Coach: Zac Taylor, 8th season
Last year: 6-11, missed playoffs
Record the past 3 seasons: 24-27
All-time series: Bengals lead, 8-7
Last meeting: Bengals won, 30-26, on Oct. 16, 2022
(First reported by Garland Gillen at FOX-8 TV)
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Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.Follow jimderryjr