Saints Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

Last season, the New Orleans Saints had an “easy” schedule if one were to go by the standard of the previous year’s opponents record. However, they played most of their toughest foes in the first half and limped out to a 2-10 start as Tyler Shough took over for Spencer Rattler, and the team finished strong.

In 2026 – at least in Week 1 – it looks like a similar situation. While the Saints are ranked as having the second-easiest slate, it couldn’t start much tougher, as they will travel north to face the Detroit Lions.

We will update the schedule as we get news Thursday – before and after the official release later this evening.

Here’s what we know thus far (all leaks from progrid.org unless otherwise stated):

Week 1: at Detroit Lions

Division: NFC North

Coach: Dan Campbell, 6th season

Last year: 9-8, missed playoffs

Record the past 3 seasons: 36-15

All-time series: Saints lead, 14-13-1

Last meeting: Lions won, 33-28, on Dec. 3, 2023

(First reported by Nick Underhill at New Orleans Football)

Week 6: at New York Giants

Division: NFC East

Coach: John Harbaugh, 1st season

Last year: 4-13, missed playoffs

Record the past 3 seasons: 13-38

All-time series: Tied at 17

Last meeting: Saints won, 26-14, on Oct. 5, 2025

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (in Paris)

Division: AFC North

Coach: Mike McCarthy, 1st season

Last year: 10-7, lost in wild-card round

Record the past 3 seasons: 30-21

All-time series: Saints lead, 9-8

Last meeting: Steelers won, 20-10, on Nov. 13, 2022

Week 11: at Chicago Bears

Division: NFC North

Coach: Ben Johnson, 2nd season

Last year: 11-6, lost in divisional round

Record the past 3 seasons: 23-28

All-time series: Saints lead, 19-16

Last meeting: Bears won, 26-14, on Oct. 19, 2025

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bengals

Division: AFC North

Coach: Zac Taylor, 8th season

Last year: 6-11, missed playoffs

Record the past 3 seasons: 24-27

All-time series: Bengals lead, 8-7

Last meeting: Bengals won, 30-26, on Oct. 16, 2022

(First reported by Garland Gillen at FOX-8 TV)