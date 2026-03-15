Grading Saints' 2026 Offseason Moves: Where Does Travis Etienne Signing Rank?

Through six full days of the NFL's free agency window, the New Orleans Saints reportedly spent more than $170 million, bringing in seven free agents as it stands.

From reeling in the big fish in former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., to bolstering their offensive line with the signings of David Edwards and Dillon Radunz, New Orleans has been active — to say the least.

The Saints already look very different after nearly one week of free agency. The impact of each signing will be determined when each player hits the field, but here's how it stands at first glance.

David Edwards, OL: A+

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Reported Value: 4-years, $61 million

Important 2025 numbers: 73.0 PFF pass blocking grade, 3 sacks allowed, 3 penalties

The Saints' most expensive signing was for their most crucial position of need and currently seems to be the best decision. Edwards, who previously played with the Buffalo Bills, will help address ongoing problems with the interior offensive line for New Orleans.

Still just 28, Edwards is in his prime and was signed to be a security blanket as New Orleans aims to protect its quarterback of the future, Tyler Shough.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB: A-

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs upfield in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reported Value: 4-years, $52 million

Important 2025 numbers: 72.6 PFF grade, 1,107 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns

Even though it isn't the highest-graded signing, New Orleans bringing in Etienne is more than likely to be the most impactful.

Signing the former Jacksonville Jaguars' 1,100-yard rusher marks a significant change for the Saints at that position. With Devin Neal and Kendre Miller both on their rookie contracts, it indicates Alvin Kamara will probably be the player left out, and parting ways with the New Orleans legend might be a tough decision to accept.

Etienne projects to be the Saints' lead back for the entirety of his contract, with plenty of opportunities to impact the passing game as well.

Noah Fant, TE: B+

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Noah Fant (86) reacts after catching a 23-yard touchdown pass thrown by Joe Flacco (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images



Reported Value: 2-years, Value Unknown

Important 2025 numbers: 34 receptions, 3 touchdowns

Fant, 28, was a key signing as the Saints explore running more two-tight-end sets. With Juwan Johnson's contract having a potential out after this season, Fant could step into a larger role after the first year of his deal.

Though the value of the deal has yet to be reported, it's more than likely to be worth less than $5 million per season for a more-than-capable veteran tight end. Don't be surprised if Fant becomes Shough's security blanket in the passing game at some point.

Kaden Elliss, LB: B

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reported Value: 3-years, $33 million

Important 2025 numbers: 83.6 PFF pass-rush grade, 106 total tackles,

Elliss, 30, returns to New Orleans after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He's expected to make a significant impact for the Saints as a defensive leader. He's a consistent player with over 100 tackles per season.

Dillon Radunz, OG: C+

NFL New Orleans Saints offensive line Dillon Radunz | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Reported Value: 2-years, $6.9 million

Important 2025 numbers: 693 snaps played, 1 sack allowed

Radunz, still just 27, is one of the more underrated signings for the Saints. A former second-round pick, the North Dakota State alumnus will serve as the sixth offensive lineman for New Orleans and an inevitable replacement for any starters that go down with injuries.

John Ridgeway, DL: C

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Ridgeway III (95) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Imagn Images | Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/Imagn Images

Reported Value: 2-years, $5.715 million

Important 2025 numbers: 4 games played, 11 tackles

Ridgeway was a key rotational player last season, and bringing him back ensures the Saints don't have to rebuild the interior defensive line from the ground up.

Ryan Wright, P: C

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright (17) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Reported Value: 4-years, $14 million

Important 2025 numbers: 65 punts, 25 inside the 20

The grade is more about the money than it is about the player. The Saints invested heavily here to bring the former Tulane punter back to New Orleans. After a career year with the Vikings, Wright replaces Kai Kroeger to stabilize the special teams unit.