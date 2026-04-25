Saints Day 3 Pick of NFL Draft: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State in 4th Round at 136

With the 136nd overall pick of the NFL Draft (36th in the fourth round), the New Orleans Saints selected North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance.

General Manager Mickey Loomis continues to do what we have been telling you he would do for weeks: Surround Tyler Shough with as many offensive weapons as possible. Lance represents the not only the fourth offensive player taken out of five draft picks, but the third skill-position player and second wideout.

Lance is notable for multiple reasons, and the No. 1 thing that jumps out is his incredible speed at 4.34 at the combine. His “athleticism score,” according to NFL.com was second among all wide receivers. He also is 6-3, 204 pounds and should be competing right away for playing time.

His total score at the combine was second overall, and he was a FCS All-American last season.

Bryce Lance was the first to celebrate with his brother Trey Lance after he got drafted in 2021.



Now Bryce is headed to the @Saints in the fourth round 💯



NFL Draft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @nflplus pic.twitter.com/81NHQm7oFL — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

Lance also is the brother of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance, who was the third-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints have another pick coming up shortly in the fourth round with 136th pick.

Keep up with all the Saints picks with live analysis and grades throughout Day 3 with a lookback to all the previous picks in this draft On SI.