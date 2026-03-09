Instant Impact of Saints Heartbreaking Demario Davis Loss to Jets
The New Orleans Saints came into free agency this offseason with a lot of big holes on their roster. When free agency kicked off on Monday, the holes on the roster got bigger, as the Saints watched veterans Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis head into free agency. Cornerback Alontae Taylor is also heading to free agency, which could cripple the Saints defense.
It didn't take long for Davis to find a new home in free agency. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Davis opted to agree to a deal with the New York Jets.
Saints lose Demario Davis to the Jets in free agency
"Source: Former Saints LB Demario Davis reached agreement with the Jets on a 2-year, $22 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed. Davis returns to the Jets," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.
Davis, 37, will play the next two years in the middle of the Jets defense. While it might seem ridiculous to give a 37-year-old linebacker a two year deal, the Jets are committing to bolstering their defense. Davis is coming off one of the better years of his career, which should provide the Jets with security considering the two-year contract.
Davis is going to slot in as a leader in the middle of the Jets defense. They've also added players like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joseph Ossai to their defense on Monday.
But this deal is going to have a huge impact on how the Saints operate going forward.
Sonny Styles in play at pick No. 8 for the Saints
With the Saints losing Davis, it opens the door to the idea of New Orleans drafting Sonny Styles with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft. Styles is seen as the best linebacker in the draft class. He's potentially a generational prospect from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Saints have been loosely connected to him, but with Davis still available, nothing seemed to be heating up with Styles. With Davis off the roster, Styles could be the perfect fit at pick No. 8.
He's a freak athlete with incredible tackling abilities. Styles is a stout run defender and he's pretty productive in coverage, too. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Saints take a shot on him in the top 10 of the upcoming NFL draft.
