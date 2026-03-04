Saints Get Mixed-Bag Demario Davis, Alontae Taylor Updates

Free agency will kick off across the National Football League on March 9 and the clock is ticking.

For the New Orleans Saints, it's going to have to get into salary cap compliance and also think about the future of Cameron Jordan, Taysom Hill, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor. Jordan, Hill and Davis are longtime, franchise pillars. Taylor spent the last four seasons with the Saints and could be on his way to being a longtime franchise star as well, depending on how this offseason goes.

When free agency opens up, every team in the league will have a chance to sign these four if they see fit. On the bright side, ESPN's Katherine Terrell noted that New Orleans "would like" to bring back Davis, specifically.

"The Saints would like to re-sign Davis, although the 37-year-old has publicly remained neutral as he waits to see how free agency plays out," Terrell wrote.

Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate also noted that there is "mutual interest" in a new deal.

Will any of the stars return?

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Davis and the Saints have a mutual interest in getting a deal done, but the 37-year-old linebacker might reach the market first to officially see his options," Paras wrote. "Even at his advanced age, Davis is still playing at a relatively high level and would be a nice fit for a contender. Could the Denver Broncos, fresh off an AFC championship game appearance, be a fit? Former Saints coach Sean Payton, now in Denver, has listed linebacker as a need, but the Broncos typically have skewed younger as they’ve fleshed out the roster. The Bears are also remodeling their linebacker room, but based on feedback from the combine, a reunion with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen doesn’t appear likely."

When it comes to Taylor, Terrell noted that the Saints "expect" Taylor to test the open market.

"The Saints expect Taylor to test the market, which isn't a surprise given a recent post to his social media accounts that sounded like a goodbye," Terrell wrote. "That would leave the nickel corner spot up for grabs heading into free agency."

This would be the right call. Taylor is just 27 years old and has earned himself a big payday, whether that is from New Orleans or elsewhere.

It's going to be big week for New Orleans ahead of free agency. All eyes are going to be on Taylor, Davis, Jordan and Hill.