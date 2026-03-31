NFL Draft: Miami EDGE Rueben Bain is Perfect Fit for Saints at No. 8

The New Orleans Saints appear primed to focus on either a pass-rusher or a wide receiver with pick No. 8 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Depending on the outcome of the first seven draft picks, New Orleans might target a long-term option for second-year quarterback Tyler Shough or an effective pass-rusher to replace Cam Jordan on the edge. The Saints may consider Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, or Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson as potential receivers. Alternatively, they could also look at two pass rushers who might fall in the draft: Texas Tech's David Bailey or Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

Bain has been the most realistic choice in recent weeks of mock drafts, and ESPN's Matt Bowen believes New Orleans is the best fit for the former Hurricanes pass rusher.

The Saints could use a player like Bain

University of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. talks at Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's a need here to add a pass rusher in New Orleans, as veteran Cameron Jordan is still a free agent," Bowen wrote. "Plus, it's an opportunity for coordinator Brandon Staley to add a potential game-wrecker for his defense.

"With Bain's ability to turn the corner, he can be schemed out of loaded fronts to get one-on-one pass-rush matchups. ... Simply put, there's a sense of ruggedness to Bain's game that should translate to the pro level."

Bain, 21, entered the 2025 season as a projected first-round pick, but confirmed his status with a 9.5 sack season, including five sacks during Miami's College Football Playoff run. The true junior earned consensus first-team All-American honors and the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

Before Bailey and Ohio State hybrid pass-rusher Arvell Reese emerged as likely options for the New York Jets at pick No. 2, Bain was considered the Jets' likely choice at that spot. After extensive discourse about Bain's arm length, which measures 30 7/8 inches and ranks in the bottom 10th percentile, it seems his draft stock has fallen.

For the Saints, selecting Bain with pick No. 8 should be a no-brainer; if he's available, you choose him. The concern about arm length is valid, but it only matters if he succeeds at the outside using his arms.

Bain often wins because of his impressive bend and explosive edge play. When he engages against offensive linemen, he relies more on leg strength than just his arm length advantage. Although historical trends suggest that the former Miami Hurricane might not succeed in the NFL, he appears to be an exception. Now, it's up to general manager Mickey Loomis to decide.