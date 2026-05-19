In How Many Games Are Saints Favored in 2026? Should It Be More Or Fewer?

When looking for “experts” to figure out who might be the rookie of the year or the first draft pick or who might win the Super Bowl, usually the answer is somewhere near the top of Las Vegas books’ sports odds.

And while there are always upsets, those books are right more than they are wrong.

When it came to the New Orleans Saints in 2025, however, they missed on quite a few more than usual.

During last offseason and all the way up until the team’s first game in September, the Saints were favored in just one game all season – at home against the New York Jets in December. (Which they won, 29-6.)

But there’s no way any expert could have known intangibles like: When will Tyler Shough take over the reins at quarterback? How will the offensive line hold up? Will Chase Young be a dominating force on the defensive line, and will Cam Jordan look like he drank from the fountain of youth?

There are a whole new set of questions going into 2026, but there’s little question the future is brighter.

So with that being said, what do the books think about the Saints this year? How many games are they favored in, and what are the spreads?

The answer is the Black and God are favored in five games so far this season, and all five of those are at home against: Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland and Arizona with the largest margin being against the Cardinals in Week 16.

Here are the spreads at DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook through the first four weeks of the season:

Saints at Lions, Week 1, Sept. 13

DraftKings, Lions -7 / Moneyline: Saints +260; Lions -325

Caesars, Lions -7 / ML Saints +280; Lions -360

Saints at Ravens, Week 2, Sept. 20

DraftKings, Ravens -7.5 / ML: Saints +300; Ravens -380

Caesars, Ravens -7.5 / ML Saints +285; Ravens -380

Raiders at Saints, Week 3, Sept. 27

DraftKings, Saints -3 / ML: Raiders +140; Saints -166

Caesars, Saints -4 / ML Raiders +160; Saints -210

Falcons at Saints, Week 4, Oct. 5

DraftKings, Saints -2.5 / ML: Falcons +114; Saints -135

Caesars, Saints -2.5 / ML Falcons +110; Saints -140

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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