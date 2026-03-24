NFL Draft: Saints' Kellen Moore Scouts Top Targets at Miami Pro Day

The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and only time will tell what the draft board looks like when they're on the clock.

Kellen Moore, Mickey Loomis, and the rest of the Saints' front office will need to do plenty of due diligence in the lead-up to the draft. The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has been checked off, as have several college Pro Days.

Last week, as OnSI learned, Saints offensive assistant Will Clapp attended Penn State's Pro Day, likely to evaluate interior offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane. Moore, meanwhile, was notably present at Miami's Pro Day on Monday.

What Miami Hurricanes could the Saints draft?

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"100+ NFL personnel at Miami Pro Day," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe wrote. "... Saints HC Kellen Moore..."

100+ NFL personnel at Miami Pro Day. Some:



- Bears GM Ryan Poles

- Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer, VP Will McClay, DC Christian Parker

- Jets HC Aaron Glenn

- Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley, GM Jon-Eric Sullivan

- Saints HC Kellen Moore

- Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf

- Giants GM Joe Schoen pic.twitter.com/PjBGhQUb20 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 23, 2026

Moore was spotted on the Pro Day circuit last offseason at Miami, Texas, Georgia, and Ole Miss during the lead-up to the draft. Notably, two of New Orleans' first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Vernon Broughton, are former Texas Longhorns. These selections may suggest that Moore's presence at specific Pro Days could indicate who the Saints might choose in April.

At pick No. 8, the Saints have several options from Miami, though one appears more likely than the others.

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa might be an option for New Orleans, but only if they consider moving him to the interior offensive line. Mauigoa primarily played offensive tackle in college, but concerns have been raised about his arm length.

Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr., two Hurricane pass rushers, are the more likely options, with Bain being the most probable for the Saints in the first round. Mesidor is expected to be chosen in the first round but isn't likely to hear his name called until later in the night.

Meanwhile, Bain remains a strong contender for the No. 8 pick, though it's uncertain if he’ll fall to New Orleans at that spot. The 21-year-old pass rusher is extremely quick and elusive, with a natural ability to bend the edge and pressure the quarterback. He hasn't participated in any testing during the pre-draft process, choosing not to do on-field tests in both Indianapolis and at Pro Day. That could benefit the Saints if they really like him — and he might just fall into their lap at the No. 8 slot.

Two prospects who might receive draft calls from a New Orleans area code on Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft are defensive back Keionte Scott and wide receiver CJ Daniels.

Scott posted impressive Pro Day numbers, running a 40-yard dash in the low 4.3s and jumping 44 inches in his vertical leap. Teams have taken notice — expect him to be selected early on Day 2.

Daniels could also fit with the Saints. They desperately need a wide receiver, and the 24-year-old has proven to be a productive college player. He caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns for Miami in 2025. Although his age is a concern, Daniels is widely expected to be a draft pick, likely on Day 3.

Moore's Pro Day appearance should be noted and saved for future reference. If the Saints pick a Miami player or two, the head coach's scouting trail could be a useful future indicator of who New Orleans is interested in.