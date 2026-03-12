NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send Alvin Kamara to AFC Team After Travis Etienne Deal

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a massive need at running back. They have Alvin Kamara, but he's getting older and the production is slowly beginning to disappear.

As a result, the Saints took a huge shot in free agency by signing Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne. Etienne is able to step in as the bell cow back, but what does that mean for Kamara?

There's a chance the Saints move on from Kamara, either as a cut candidate or in a trade, in order to save some money this offseason. It would be a crushing way to end his Saints tenure, but it makes sense.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently put together a mock trade that would send Kamara to the Denver Broncos to reunite with former head coach Sean Payton in exchange for two seventh round picks this offseason.

Broncos make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Alvin Kamara

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome.

"No coach has gotten more out of Kamara than Sean Payton. Payton was at the reins in New Orleans when the franchise drafted the back out of Tennessee in 2017 and helped the rookie prospect immediately blossom into a star," Kay wrote. "During their tenure together with the Saints from 2017-21, Kamara averaged an eye-popping 1,500 yards and 13.4 touchdowns per season.

"He made the Pro Bowl in all five of those seasons and established himself as one of the NFL's great playmakers. While Kamara's star has faded since Payton's departure after the 2021 campaign, he could rejuvenate his career by reuniting with his former coach in Denver. The Broncos are on the cusp of making a Super Bowl push and just need a few offseason reinforcements to get over the hump."

The Broncos should be willing to part with some draft capital to reunite Payton with Kamara. If there's anybody who can help Kamara get back to his better days, it's Payton. Adding a veteran running back to help Bo Nix for the next year or two would be huge for Denver.

For the Saints, this would be more about clearing the money from their books than it would be the draft capital. Adding two picks in the seventh round is a solid return for a team that's still trying to fill out their roster right now.