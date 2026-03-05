Saints Drawing Buzz for Star Jaguars RB to Pair With Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add more talent to their offense over the coming months. Last offseason, they hit the jackpot in the 2025 NFL Draft by landing offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and starting quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round. Both youngsters seem to be franchise cornerstones in New Orleans going forward.

But the Saints need help at wide receiver more than anything. They have Chris Olave making plays, but he's the only consistent wide receiver on the offense. They also need to add a running back to complement Alvin Kamara as he slows down and approaches the end of his time with the Saints. Kamara has emerged as a cut candidate this offseason, but even if the Saints opt to keep him, adding a secondary running back alongside him would fit perfectly.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently suggested the Saints could target Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to help complement Kamara on New Orleans' offense.

Travis Etienne would be a huge addition for the Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Etienne, 27, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the last four years while scoring 26 touchdown runs and ranking among league leaders in rushes of 30 or more yards (with 15 of them; the Saints have 16 of them as a team in the same span, just one by a running back)," Sigler wrote. "Sure, he's got some redundancies in skill set with Alvin Kamara as a more lightly-built back who does his best work in space. Kamara is in the last year of his contract and looked awful worn down last season. The Saints need someone who can take over from him."

There aren't many running back options on the market who are better fit for the Saints than Etienne is, especially after Breece Hall returned to the New York Jets on the franchise tag.

The Saints have been connected to Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8 in the NFL draft. But if they aren't looking to land him in the NFL draft, going after Etienne would make a lot of sense.

Etienne is coming off a huge year in which he ran for over 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns. He's ran for at least 1,000 yards in three of his first four years in the NFL. He's also score 25 rushing touchdowns as well as seven receiving touchdowns in his NFL career.

Etienne is still only 27 years old, which means he could be the franchise running back in New Orleans for three or four seasons before the production begins to fall off. It would be the perfect move if the Saints aren't looking to add Love in the NFL draft.