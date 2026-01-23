Offseason Saints Trade Idea Sends $44 Million Veteran to Chargers

The New Orleans Saints have kickstarted their rebuild in a huge way. Rather than struggling the entire season, the Saints caught fire with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center. Shough's emergence has ignited the rebuild and progressed it forward quite a bit.

Rather than blowing up the roster, the Saints are seemingly a year or two away from competing for a spot in the playoffs. If they can put together two solid offseasons over the next two years, they could be back in the playoffs by 2027 or 2028.

But there's still a chance the Saints will trade from their roster to add more draft capital. The future is still more important than the present in New Orleans.

FanSided's Justin Carter recently suggested the Los Angeles Chargers could pursue a big trade for veteran Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz this offseason.

Cesar Ruiz could fit perfectly with the Chargers in a trade

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Los Angeles Chargers need offensive line help," Carter wrote. "The team's inability to give Justin Herbert a clean pocket borders on malpractice, and as good of a move as hiring Mike McDaniel as the OC is, it means nothing if Herbert continues to be harassed by the defense.

"Saints guard Cesar Ruiz was PFF's 13th-best-graded guard for pass blocking last season, though he struggled to run block. The Saints could still use him, but maybe they could use the $9.5 million in cap space they save by trading him after June 1 more than they could use Ruiz?"

Ruiz is a talented interior offensive lineman and the Chargers would benefit in a big way by adding him to the roster.

The Chargers have a very solid offensive line, but it was destroyed by injuries this season. As a result, their unit was one of the worst in the league. Still, when they return healthy next year, the unit should be fine. But they could afford to add an interior offensive lineman this offseason and Ruiz is the perfect addition.

For the Saints, this would only make sense if they can get a solid draft capital return. A mid round pick would make sense for both sides.

