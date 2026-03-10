Saints Applauded for 'Sneaky Good' $52 Million Free-Agent Signing

Every team is under pressure to hit home runs in free agency, and that pressure is heightened in the case of the New Orleans Saints.

For the better part of the last decade, the Saints have been mired in the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, thanks to a push to win another championship at the end of Sean Payton's storied tenure as head coach. They've made progress on that cap situation, but they're still likely a year or two away from being on level ground with most of their peers.

So when the legal tampering window arrived on Monday, the Saints had to make sure their dollars went to players that would provide a maximum return on investment. Their signature agreement of the day, a four-year, $52 million deal with running back Travis Etienne, will be under a microscope at all times.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Was Saints' Etienne deal a home run?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic praised the Etienne signing, passing on the opinion that the 27-year-old had played better than his reputation across the sport might indicate while spending his past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Etienne has been sneaky good the past few years, even if he didn’t get much attention in Jacksonville, where the spotlight has shined brightest on (quarterback Trevor) Lawrence," Yousuf wrote. "Etienne was a top-12 back in the NFL last season in scrimmage yards and rushing yards.

"Lawrence is supremely talented in ways that Shough is not, and that could require the Saints to unlock more of Eteinne’s skill set. ... When Saquon Barkley had his record-setting season in 2024 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kellen Moore was the offensive coordinator, so the Saints’ head coach knows how to get the most out of his running back."

Etienne put up 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four seasons in Jacksonville, and racked up 5,136 scrimmage yards and 32 total touchdowns as a Jaguar. Not only does he have to justify the contract he just got, but he's poised to take over the starting running back job from five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.

Early positive buzz is nothing compared to tangible results on the field, but the Saints' Etienne tenure is starting off on a fairly bright note across the industry.