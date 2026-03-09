Instant Impact of Saints-Travis Etienne $52 Million Blockbuster

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency needing to make some big moves to bolster the offense around quarterback Tyler Shough. It didn't take long after free agency started for the Saints to add a star.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints agreed to a deal with star Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

"Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that it would be a four-year, $52 million deal, when it becomes official.

Alvin Kamara's time in New Orleans could be coming to a close

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This deal is going to have a huge impact on the Saints, their roster, and their future.

Obviously it's going to impact starting running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara has seemingly been a cut candidate for the last few weeks, but the Saints haven't seemed to take a step in that direction yet. But with Etienne coming on board on a four-year deal, it seems like Kamara could be cut.

There's a chance the Saints could opt to use both running backs in their offense. This could help keep some tread on Etienne's tired over his first year or two in New Orleans.

There's also a chance that Kamara ends up being a trade candidate if there's a team that whiffs on all the top free agent running backs.

Saints may not target Jeremiyah Love in Round 1

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales interview Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But this Etienne deal is going to have a much bigger impact than just on Kamara. In fact, it likely crosses a big playmaker off the Saints draft board this offseason.

The Saints have been closely linked to Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8 in the NFL draft. With Etienne agreeing to this deal with New Orleans, Love is likely no longer in play at pick No. 8.

There's a chance the Saints preferred Love over Etienne, but aren't confident he'll make it to pick No. 8.

Either way, the Saints will likely be targeting defense or wide receiver with their top draft pick in the NFL draft.