Instant Impact of Saints-Travis Etienne $52 Million Blockbuster
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints came into free agency needing to make some big moves to bolster the offense around quarterback Tyler Shough. It didn't take long after free agency started for the Saints to add a star.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints agreed to a deal with star Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
"Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that it would be a four-year, $52 million deal, when it becomes official.
Alvin Kamara's time in New Orleans could be coming to a close
This deal is going to have a huge impact on the Saints, their roster, and their future.
Obviously it's going to impact starting running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara has seemingly been a cut candidate for the last few weeks, but the Saints haven't seemed to take a step in that direction yet. But with Etienne coming on board on a four-year deal, it seems like Kamara could be cut.
There's a chance the Saints could opt to use both running backs in their offense. This could help keep some tread on Etienne's tired over his first year or two in New Orleans.
There's also a chance that Kamara ends up being a trade candidate if there's a team that whiffs on all the top free agent running backs.
Saints may not target Jeremiyah Love in Round 1
But this Etienne deal is going to have a much bigger impact than just on Kamara. In fact, it likely crosses a big playmaker off the Saints draft board this offseason.
The Saints have been closely linked to Jeremiyah Love at pick No. 8 in the NFL draft. With Etienne agreeing to this deal with New Orleans, Love is likely no longer in play at pick No. 8.
There's a chance the Saints preferred Love over Etienne, but aren't confident he'll make it to pick No. 8.
Either way, the Saints will likely be targeting defense or wide receiver with their top draft pick in the NFL draft.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel