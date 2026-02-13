Saints Can't Afford to Lose 15-Year Veteran Franchise Legend

The New Orleans Saints have a few big decisions to make this offseason.

First of all, the NFL draft might be the most important even of their offseason. Considering the fact that the Saints are looking to build a young team around Tyler Shough, they need to hit big in the draft, especially with their No. 8 pick. A prospect like Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love would kick start the offense in the right direction.

The Saints also need to be active in free agency. They don't have the most money to spend, but they're not in nearly as bad of a spot as they were a few years ago. The front office can't afford to take steps backward, but they also can't afford to lose their valuable players. It's a tough spot to be in, but there's one player they need to make sure is back in New Orleans next season.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports' recently noted Cameron Jordan as the one player in free agency that the Saints can't let get away. New Orleans needs to do everything in its power to keep him on the roster for next season.

Cameron Jordan needs to finish his career with the Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Cameron Jordan just belongs in New Orleans, doesn't he? The eight-time Pro Bowler had 10.5 sacks in 2025, his most since 2021, and continues to be a consummate pro and team leader in the Big Easy," Pereles wrote. "As the Saints continue to build, keeping a franchise icon in place should be top of mind."

Jordan is a franchise legend with the Saints. He's one of the best defensive lineman in team history, as he's manned a spot on the roster for nearly two decades.

The veteran star is still producing at a high level, as he recorded 10 1/2 sacks last season. This is the most sacks he's recorded in a season since 2021, when he was elected to the Pro Bowl.

Jordan shouldn't be expected to land a huge deal in free agency. It will likely be one-year, with the potential for a second year if the Saints are confident that he won't fall off. Either way, he needs to finish his career in New Orleans.

