Saints Linked to Breakout Steelers Star in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big moves they need to make this offseason. They need to bring in a star wide receiver to play alongside Chris Olave, but they also need another running back to pair with Alvin Kamara.

Finding a running back should be fairly easy for the Saints. They can find an answer in the NFL draft, but there are also some options in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently linked the Saints to breakout star running back Kenneth Gainwell in free agency. Gainwell enjoyed a huge season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year.

Saints should take a flier on Kenneth Gainwell in free agency

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Running back isn't considered a premium position in the NFL. There won't be any free-agent backs who land massive paydays, although the likes of Travis Etienne Jr., Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III should secure nice raises from their teams or on the open market," Davenport wrote. "However, running back is a spot where teams often look for solid production at a discount. And franchises searching for that bargain back should look no farther than Pittsburgh's Kenneth Gainwell.

"After four seasons as a role player in Philadelphia, Gainwell saw the most action of his career in his first year with the Steelers in 2025. He had 187 total touches last season, including a team-leading 73 receptions. He eclipsed 1,000 total yards, averaged a career-high 4.7 yards per carry, and found the end zone eight times."

Gainwell was one of the best complementary running backs in the league last year. He was excellent on the ground and out of the backfield as a receiver. At times, he even moved out wide to the slot and to the boundary as a wide receiver.

Adding another running back alongside Kamara would be best for both of their careers. Neither guy would need to carry the full load of the offense on their back. This would allow them to stay healthy and fresh for longer, potentially prolonging their careers.

