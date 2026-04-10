Saints Emerging as 'Perfect Fit' for Potential Superstar Edge Rusher

The New Orleans Saints need to hit the jackpot with their top draft selection this offseason. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft and have a slew of holes on the roster to fill.

The Saints could and should be targeting a wide receiver in the first round. That's one of the biggest holes on their roster. But they should also be targeting the best player on the board at pick No. 8. They shouldn't reach on a wide receiver if there are better players available.

James Reber of NFL.com recently called the Saints the most ideal fit for Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft.

Rueben Bain Jr. is the perfect NFL draft target for the Saints

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Cameron Jordan, the heartbeat of the Saints defense for most of this millennium, is a free agent," Reber wrote. "Even if the 36-year-old ultimately returns, New Orleans will need to look to the future on the D-line, and the best analogue for Jordan in the draft is Bain. If the blue-chip prospect reaches the eighth overall pick, the Saints could land a player who earned an NGS college production score of 93, the third-highest in the draft.

"Bain displays impressive quickness and bend that are especially rare when paired with a 6-2, 263-pound frame. He is able to contain the run like an NFL veteran, and he has the same level of mean streak as Jordan. Saints DC Brandon Staley has often prioritized heavier edge rushers like former Chargers duo Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack -- Bain could form a similarly fearsome tandem with Chase Young."

Bain is a game wrecker on the edge. His short arms are a bit concerning, but sometimes, these attributes can be a bigger issue on paper than in the game. Bain's arms were never a concern in college. He was dominant. He bullied opposing linemen whenever he was healthy.

The Saints haven't re-signed Cameron Jordan to this point. It doesn't seem like that's high on their list of priorities either. With Jordan likely heading to a new team, the Saints need to find a replacement, and there is no better option than Bain.

There's a chance Bain is selected in the first seven picks. In that case, going after a wide receiver makes sense. But if he's still on the board, the Saints can't afford to whiff on him in the top 10.