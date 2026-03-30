Saints Hit Jackpot With Chris Olave Contract Extension Update
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Coming into last season, there were some major question marks surrounding New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. He had eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his first two seasons, but concussions and injuries began catching up to him in year three. Olave played in only eight games and caught 32 passes in 2024.
But he bounced back in a huge way last season, especially once Tyler Shough took over at quarterback. Olave had multiple 100-yard games while catching six touchdowns over the final seven weeks of the season.
Now, Olave is likely looking for a new contract with the Saints, which will likely make him one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league.
Saints still discussing Chris Olave contract extension
Last season, Olave's name popped up in trade rumors, but he quickly shut that idea down because he was discussing a contract extension with the Saints. Since then, the buzz around this idea has died down.
But Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently reported that Saints head coach Kellen Moore had confirmed that there are still ongoing discussions between the team and Olave about a contract extension. Terrell also quoted Moore as saying these conversations have been really good.
Olave is the heartbeat of the Saints' offense right now. They don't have another wide receiver option with the potential that Olave holds. New Orleans is likely looking for another wide receiver in the NFL draft, but it has to make sure Olave stays in town, too.
What would a Chris Olave contract extension look like?
But it's going to be pretty expensive for the Saints.
This offseason, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market by signing a deal that pays him over $40 million per year.
Olave won't get this much, but he should get around what Garrett Wilson got from the New York Jets last offseason, which was four years and $130 million.
Olave and Wilson are very similar in terms of talent and production, despite having iffy quarterback play. They play the game in different ways, but their value to their respective teams is close to equal.
The Saints could be looking at four years and around $130 million to $135 million if they want to lock Olave down this offseason.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel