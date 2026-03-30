Saints Hit Jackpot With Chris Olave Contract Extension Update

Coming into last season, there were some major question marks surrounding New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave. He had eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his first two seasons, but concussions and injuries began catching up to him in year three. Olave played in only eight games and caught 32 passes in 2024.

But he bounced back in a huge way last season, especially once Tyler Shough took over at quarterback. Olave had multiple 100-yard games while catching six touchdowns over the final seven weeks of the season.

Now, Olave is likely looking for a new contract with the Saints, which will likely make him one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league.

Saints still discussing Chris Olave contract extension

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last season, Olave's name popped up in trade rumors, but he quickly shut that idea down because he was discussing a contract extension with the Saints. Since then, the buzz around this idea has died down.

But Saints insider Katherine Terrell recently reported that Saints head coach Kellen Moore had confirmed that there are still ongoing discussions between the team and Olave about a contract extension. Terrell also quoted Moore as saying these conversations have been really good.

Olave is the heartbeat of the Saints' offense right now. They don't have another wide receiver option with the potential that Olave holds. New Orleans is likely looking for another wide receiver in the NFL draft, but it has to make sure Olave stays in town, too.

What would a Chris Olave contract extension look like?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs in a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it's going to be pretty expensive for the Saints.

This offseason, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market by signing a deal that pays him over $40 million per year.

Olave won't get this much, but he should get around what Garrett Wilson got from the New York Jets last offseason, which was four years and $130 million.

Olave and Wilson are very similar in terms of talent and production, despite having iffy quarterback play. They play the game in different ways, but their value to their respective teams is close to equal.

The Saints could be looking at four years and around $130 million to $135 million if they want to lock Olave down this offseason.