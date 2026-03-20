Saints Star Cameron Jordan May Not Be Done in New Orleans After All

The New Orleans Saints are in quite an interesting position after free agency. They made a handful of decently productive additions this offseason, which pushes the team in the right direction, but they're still not a contender like the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, or other NFL powerhouse.

Still, adding Travis Etienne, Noah Fant, Kaden Elliss, and David Edwards, among others, was a massive step in the right direction. The Saints are trying to win less than a year after they lost franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a sudden retirement. And there's one more move they could make this offseason.

Franchise legend and veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan is still a free agent and it seems like his market is beginning to work itself out. He could be nearing a decision in the coming weeks and the Saints need to make sure they're in the mix to sign him.

CBS Sports' Shanna McCarriston and Carter Bahns recently suggested the Saints could still look to re-sign Jordan this offseason; despite the cap situation they've found themselves in.

Saints should target reunion with Cameron Jordan

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrate a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The threat of Jordan walking in free agency seems to be quite real," McCarriston and Bahns wrote. "It is hard to picture this franchise legend suiting up elsewhere, though, and it would make a lot of sense for New Orleans to bring him back for the last couple of years of his career. The Saints appear to have their quarterback in Tyler Shough and will now likely start to make a push to contend, and that is where a veteran can help take the team to the next level."

Jordan has spent over a decade with the Saints. He's still incredibly productive, as seen by his double digit sack season last year. The Saints can't afford to lose this kind of piece from their defense.

Having Jordan on the defensive line is a very reliable aspect of New Orleans' defense and it's been that way for this entire generation. Letting him go in free agency while he's still producing and seemingly willing to return to New Orleans would be a massive failure on the Saints part.

If Jordan wants to leave, that's one thing. The Saints can't control that. But if they let him walk away without a competitive offer, the franchise is likely going to regret it.