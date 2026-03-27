The New Orleans Saints' offensive tackles appear to be set for the long term after selecting right tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the Saints lack depth at offensive tackle, which could cause them to target a tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Maryland's Alan Herron could be an interesting prospect for the Saints to select on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and he mentioned at his Pro Day on Friday that New Orleans is bringing him in for a pre-draft "30" visit on April 1.

The Saints should add an offensive tackle in the draft

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland offensive lineman Alan Herron (OL28) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herron spent two seasons at Maryland after transferring from Division II Shorter University. At Shorter, he started every game during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before entering the transfer portal and receiving more than 30 offers. The Westmoreland, Jamaica, native chose the Terrapins over schools like Penn State, Clemson, Miami, Auburn, and other Power Five programs.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound prospect started all 12 games at Maryland in 2025, allowing only three sacks in 521 pass block snaps. Herron also received just two penalties throughout the season and earned a Big Ten honorable mention.

After the season, Herron participated in both the American Bowl and the Panini Senior Bowl before earning an invite to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Herron ran a 5.09 40-yard dash and posted a 32-inch vertical in Indianapolis. He met with several teams and appears to be a popular Day 3 pick who can be durable and reliable.

"Herron is a traits-based projection with just two years of FBS experience," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said of Herron. "He has NFL size and length but the fundamentals and technique are far from finished products. He lacks initial quickness/bend to fit blocks with leverage and generate drive. In pass pro, he must become more active and aggressive with his hands, whether punching or latching into rushers to prevent secondary effort."

Regarding his chances of landing in New Orleans, the Saints have several Day 3 picks and will likely have many opportunities to select the former Maryland offensive tackle. He is ranked as the No. 427 player in this year's class on PFF's big board and is definitely expected to be an option in the later rounds. Since Asim Richards is New Orleans' only proven platoon tackle, the Saints should focus on adding someone like Herron.