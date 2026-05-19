Here’s a Major Sign Taysom Hill’s Time With Saints Has Come to an End

One of the most beloved Saints over the past decade or so, Taysom Hill, very well could have played his last down in New Orleans – and quite possibly in the NFL.

We reported on the May 8 episode of the “Dattitude Podcast with Jim Derry” that there were moving pods in the driveway of his Old Metairie home, and on Tuesday, The New Orleans Times-Picayune’s Matthew Paras says that the property is up for sale. For a listed on Zillow at $2.75 million.

This comes a day after General Manager Mickey Loomis said at the Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament that Hill, who turns 36 in August, did not have a contract offer from the team, and he remains a free agent since his contract expired in March.

Near the end of the 2024 season, Hill suffered a devastating knee injury, tearing his ACL with other structural damage. He did not return until October 2025, and collected just over 200 yards of total offense all season.

In his final home game this past December after the Saints beat the Jets, Hill took the postgame podium, and shed some tears when being asked about his career and whether it was the end for him.

“My entire family was here for the game. I feel a lot of love and support from people around me, that’s for sure,” said Hill after maybe his best performance of the season, in which he rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries, had four receptions for 36 yards and tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave.

“As I was driving to the stadium today, you begin to think about the last nine years and what it’s meant to me and my family, this city and stuff. For me, personally, you just try to take it all in.”

I asked Taysom Hill if he took an extra moment leaving the Superdome field after the Jets game.

Hill is one of the most unique players in franchise history but can become a free agent in 2026.

The fan favorite was emotional talking about Sunday's final home game of 2025. pic.twitter.com/pWSjbDLkRH — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 21, 2025

The player known as the “Swiss Army Knife” became a unicorn of sorts in the NFL, combining a combination of power, speed and ability to play several positions on both offense and special teams.

Originally a quarterback, it was even thought for a time that former coach Sean Payton would make Hill the replacement for Drew Brees. However, while that never worked out, the rest of his skill set sure did.

In his nine seasons in New Orleans, he scored 45 offensive touchdowns, including 34 as a rusher. He also passed for 2,426 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions and is 7-2 in his career as a starting quarterback.